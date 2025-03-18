Quorum Cyber Achieves Microsoft Identity and Access Management Specialization

Quorum Cyber is an Exclusive Microsoft Partner; less than half a percent of partners globally achieve this distinction.

Company Becomes An Exclusive Microsoft Partner

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum Cyber, a proactive, threat-led cybersecurity company, has been awarded the Identity and Access Management Specialization from Microsoft. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, the company now holds all four available Microsoft Security specializations: Threat Protection, Cloud Security, Information Protection and Governance, and Identity and Access Management. This achievement places Quorum Cyber in an exclusive group of Microsoft partners who hold all four security specializations – less than half a percent of partners globally have achieved this distinction.This new specialization allows the company to showcase its proven, verifiable expertise in deploying Microsoft Identity workloads. It helps customers identify partners with the technical capabilities and proven experience deploying Microsoft Identity workloads using Microsoft Entra ID, a cloud-based identity and access management service.Quorum Cyber’s expertise was verified through customer references and Microsoft exams to ensure it can deploy and manage workloads, including managing and securing identities, implementing identity governance, and deploying conditional access policies using Microsoft technologies such as Microsoft Entra ID.With a close and longstanding relationship with Microsoft, Quorum Cyber was founded as a Microsoft-only security services provider and member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). In 2024, it was a Microsoft Partner of the Year finalist for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. At the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards in 2024, it was named a Security MSSP of the Year finalist and Security Customer Champion finalist. And Difenda, which Quorum Cyber acquired in 2024, was also shortlisted for Security MSSP of the Year.Quorum Cyber has a strong vision for identity security . It remains committed to investing in recruiting and training skilled team members, as well as obtaining industry-recognized certifications, to protect its customers in an inhospitable and unpredictable digital landscape."Gaining the Identity and Access Management specialization from Microsoft underscores our steadfast commitment to securing our customers' identities and data," said Federico Charosky, Chief Executive Officer of Quorum Cyber. "This recognition showcases our proficiency in identity security and reaffirms our dedication to upholding the highest standards. We are extremely proud to have obtained all four Microsoft Security specializations and look forward to helping our customers benefit from the additional opportunities this achievement brings."About Quorum CyberQuorum Cyber is on a mission to help good people win. Founded in Edinburgh in 2016, we’ve become one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies, protecting over 400 customers across four continents. We deliver tailored, threat-led cybersecurity services that empower organizations to stay ahead of attackers, align security with business goals, and thrive in an unpredictable digital world.As a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, our expertise runs as deep as our commitment to better cybersecurity outcomes. In 2024, Quorum Cyber brought this commitment to a global scale through the acquisitions of Difenda and Kivu in North America.With Quorum Cyber, resilience isn’t just a journey – it’s a guarantee.Learn more at www.quorumcyber.com or contact info@quorumcyber.com.Source: BridgeView Marketing (Cybersecurity PR Specialists)

