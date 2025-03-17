Charis Bible College Hosting The 2025 Festival of Nations

This is one of the most exciting things I have ever been a part of.” — Andrew Wommack, founder of AWM and Charis Bible College

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The annual Festival of Nations will be held on March 21, 2025 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. MT at the Charis Bible College campus in Woodland Park, Colorado.“This is one of the most exciting things I have ever been a part of,” stated Andrew Wommack, founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College. “All of our directors from around the world will be coming to Woodland Park to share about the incredible things God is doing in their part of the world through Charis Bible College.”Speakers include Andrew Wommack, Mike and Carrie Pickett (Executive Vice President’s, Charis Bible College), and Charis leadership from across the nations.This free event is open to all who desire to celebrate the advancement of God’s Kingdom. Register here : Festival of Nations 2025. For more information or to watch the livestream, visit awmi.net/festival.--30--

