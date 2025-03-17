3 Wyoming Cities to Host Alan K. Simpson Memorial Events

Alan K. Simpson The Buffalo Bill Center of the West located in Cody, Wyoming

We are honored to join the Simpson family in welcoming everyone in the community to the Center for a reception where they can share their many happy memories of Al and his amazing life.” — Rebecca West, Buffalo Bill Center of the West CEO and Executive Director

CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memorial observances for former U.S. Sen. Alan K. Simpson will take place later this month in three Cowboy State cities. Cheyenne, Laramie and Cody will each host separate gatherings in remembrance of the beloved Wyoming statesman, who died Friday, March 14 in Cody.Simpson will lie in honor at the Wyoming State Capitol, 300 E. 21st St. in Cheyenne, with public access March 27 from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and March 28 from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.The Simpson family will host a free public celebration of life, and invites everyone to join them at the University of Wyoming at 11 a.m. on March 29 at Arena-Auditorium, E. Willett Dr. and N. 19th St. in Laramie.A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. March 31 at Christ Episcopal Church, 825 Simpson Ave. in Cody. As seating at Christ Church is limited, the family appreciates those who are willing to monitor the service from an overflow venue.The Laramie and Cody events will be simulcast on television and streamed online by Wyoming PBS, with a feed for use by all media.The Cody memorial service will be broadcast live at the Coe Auditorium in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West , 720 Sheridan Ave., and the Wynona Thompson Auditorium, 1225 10th St. Additional venues may be announced later, with details posted by the Center of the West to its social media channels.A public reception and free open house will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West following the memorial service on March 31. The Center will be closed to the general public and open only for memorial service attendees.“We are honored to join the Simpson family in welcoming everyone in the community to the Center for a reception where they can share their many happy memories of Al and his amazing life,” said Rebecca West, the Center’s CEO and Executive Director.“Dad never met a stranger, and never forgot a face or a name,” said Bill Simpson, one of Al and Ann Simpson’s three adult children, who all reside in Cody. “So, it feels right to celebrate his memory with as many friends as possible. Our family is very appreciative of the many people and organizations making arrangements for events across the state to honor Dad and commemorate his wonderful legacy.”The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Center of the West, Spirit Mountain Hospice House and the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:Additional details about Simpson’s life and career can be found at the Center of the West website.Ken Straniere, Public Relations/Marketing ManagerBuffalo Bill Center of the West307-578-4137kens@centerofthewest.orgJoanna Kail, CEOWyoming PBS307-438-3429joanna@wyomingpbs.org-------------------------------------------------------

