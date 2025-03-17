Submit Release
ICYMI - Secretary Burgum, HUD Secretary Turner Announce Joint Task Force to Reduce Housing Costs and Open Access to Underutilized Federal Lands Suitable for Residential Development

WASHINGTON – Department of Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner have announced a Joint Task Force on using underutilized federal Land suitable for housing to increase supply and decrease costs for millions of Americans.   

Hear from Secretary Burgum and Secretary Turner announcing the initiative below and read more in the Wall Street Journal op-ed “Federal Lands Can Be Home Sweet Home” authored by Secretary Burgum and Secretary Turner.


Federal Land Can Be Home Sweet Home  

Wall Street Journal

America needs more affordable housing, and the federal government can make it happen by making federal land available to build affordable housing stock.

The Interior Department oversees more than 500 million acres of federal land, much of it suitable for residential use. The Department of Housing and Urban Development brings expertise in housing policy and community development. Together we are creating the Joint Task Force on Federal Land for Housing to increase housing supply and decrease costs for millions of Americans.

Under this agreement, HUD will pinpoint where housing needs are most pressing and guide the process by working with state and local leaders who know their communities best. Interior will identify locations that can support homes while carefully considering environmental impact and land-use restrictions. Working together, our agencies can take inventory of underused federal properties, transfer or lease them to states or localities to address housing needs, and support the infrastructure required to make development viable -- all while ensuring affordability remains at the core of the mission.

Streamlining the regulatory process is a cornerstone of this partnership. Historically, building on federal land is a nightmare of red tape -- lengthy environmental reviews, complex transfer protocols and disjointed agency priorities. This partnership will cut through the bureaucracy. Interior will reduce the red tape behind land transfers or leases to public housing authorities, nonprofits and local governments. HUD will ensure these projects align with affordability goals and development needs. This isn't a free-for-all to build on federal lands, although we recognize that bad-faith critics will likely call it that. It's a strategic effort to use our resources responsibly while preserving our most beautiful lands.

This is about more than building houses. We want to build hope. Overlooked rural and tribal communities will be a focus of this joint agreement. We are going to invest in America's many forgotten communities. As we enter the Golden Age promised by President Trump, this partnership will change how we use public resources. A brighter future, with more affordable housing, is on its way.  

ICYMI - Secretary Burgum, HUD Secretary Turner Announce Joint Task Force to Reduce Housing Costs and Open Access to Underutilized Federal Lands Suitable for Residential Development

