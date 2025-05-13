Interior Streamlines Oil and Gas Leasing to Advance Energy Independence and Economic Growth

Date: May 13, 2025

Contact: Interior_Press@ios.doi.gov

WASHINGTON — In support of the Trump Administration’s energy dominance agenda, the Department of the Interior today announced a Bureau of Land Management policy update designed to expedite the oil and gas leasing process on public lands. Through a newly issued Instruction Memorandum “Oil and Gas Leasing – Land Use Planning and Lease Parcel Reviews,” the BLM is committing to faster lease parcel reviews by aiming to complete the entire process within six months. This streamlined approach is expected to increase the availability of onshore federal lands for leasing, reduce bureaucratic delays, and enhance public engagement, while reinforcing national efforts to boost job creation, lower energy costs, and strengthen U.S. Energy Dominance.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are ending the unnecessary delays and bureaucratic roadblocks that have held back American energy production for too long,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Adam Suess. “This policy puts us on a fast track to Energy Dominance—opening up more federal land for responsible development, cutting review times nearly in half, and sending a clear message that the United States is serious about job creation, low energy costs, and putting American energy first.”

With the updated policy, the BLM will complete parcel review and offer parcels in an oil and gas lease sale within a six-month timeframe from the start of scoping until the lease sale. State offices with eligible parcels will plan for a lease sale as soon as practical, recognizing this timeframe accounts for the public participation posting timeframes outlined in regulations.

To meet this goal, the BLM will no longer defer parcels prior to completing all National Environmental Policy Act reviews. This will allow oil and gas lease parcel reviews to be conducted and documented simultaneously with the National Energy Policy Act compliance process. The BLM’s review of lease sale parcels will also be based on existing land management policy and resource management plans.

The BLM is required, by statute to hold quarterly lease sales, when eligible lands are available for lease. Upon reviewing the sales held in the previous two years, the BLM’s timeframe for parcel review varied between eight and 15 months. State offices with eligible parcels plan for a lease sale as soon as practical, and ensure the public is afforded the opportunity to participate throughout the process.

This updated policy reflects Interior’s commitment to responsible resource development, transparency, and compliance with environmental laws, while ensuring that American energy producers can operate with greater certainty and efficiency. By establishing a predictable and streamlined leasing process, Interior is helping to fulfill statutory requirements, strengthen public trust through continued participation opportunities, and advance the Trump Administration’s broader goals of energy security, economic growth, and reduced reliance on foreign sources of energy.

