Interior to Initiate Action to Rescind BLM’s Intermittent Energy Rule

Date: May 14, 2025

WASHINGTON — In alignment with President Trump’s agenda to eliminate burdensome regulations and stimulate economic growth, the Department of the Interior announced today the proposed rescission of a rule governing solar and wind energy development on public lands. The proposed rescission of the Bureau of Land Management’s clean energy regulation marks a significant policy shift, aimed at removing what officials describe as federal overreach and opening the door to expanded land use and energy independence.

“Eliminating the Biden administration’s preferential treatment of unaffordable, unreliable ‘intermittent’ projects and dismantling excessive, one-sided restrictions on traditional energy sources like oil, gas, and critical minerals, will unlock the full potential of America’s natural resources,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “This step will restore balance, strengthens our energy independence, and ensures taxpayers get the maximum return from the responsible use of our public lands.”

The move would eliminate rate reductions that biased renewable energy development over other energy sources, while still allowing renewables to play a part in achieving American Energy Dominance. This action would align with the direction of Executive Order 14154 and Secretary’s Order 3418, Unleashing American Energy, which will reinvigorate the U.S. energy sector by creating high-paying jobs as well as safe, reliable, and robust domestic energy production on BLM-managed lands.

The proposed rescission underscores the Department’s broader commitment to prioritizing balanced, all-of-the-above energy development that serves the national interest. By rolling back policies seen as obstructive to traditional energy industries, the Interior is paving the way for greater innovation, job creation, and economic opportunity—while reaffirming its dedication to responsible stewardship of America’s vast public lands.

The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs will review the proposed rule rescission. Once that review is complete, the proposed rule rescission will be published in the Federal Register for public comment.

