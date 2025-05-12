Interior Expedites Permitting for Critical Energy Project to Address National Energy Emergency

Date: May 12, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior announced today the expedited permitting review of a major energy project—the Velvet-Wood mine in Utah—under its newly established emergency procedures. As part of a strategic response to the national energy emergency declared by President Donald J. Trump on January 20, 2025, the project will undergo an accelerated environmental review by the Bureau of Land Management, with a completion timeline of 14 days. The expedited review is expected to significantly contribute to meeting urgent energy demands and addressing key threats to national energy security.

“America is facing an alarming energy emergency because of the prior administration’s Climate Extremist policies. President Trump and his administration are responding with speed and strength to solve this crisis,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “The expedited mining project review represents exactly the kind of decisive action we need to secure our energy future. By cutting needless delays, we’re supporting good-paying American jobs while strengthening our national security and putting the country on a path to true energy independence.”

If approved, the Velvet-Wood mine project in San Juan County, Utah, would produce uranium and vanadium by accessing the old Velvet Mine workings and developing the Velvet-Wood mineralization. The plan would result in only three acres of new surface disturbance given the proposed underground mining plan and the existing surface disturbance from the old Velvet mine. Anfield also owns the Shootaring Canyon uranium mill in Utah, which the company intends to restart. That mill would convert uranium ore into uranium concentrate, helping reduce America’s reliance on imported uranium concentrate.

Commercial uses of uranium include fuel for civilian nuclear reactors, as well as various uses in medical applications. Uranium is also used for fuel in U.S. Navy nuclear reactors, such as on the Virginia-class attack submarine, and in the production of tritium, which is required for nuclear weapons. Additionally, vanadium has important uses, namely as a strengthening agent in steel production. It is also used in titanium aerospace alloys in both commercial and military aircraft.

For both uranium and vanadium, the United States is dangerously reliant on foreign imports to meet its demand. Under the Biden administration in 2023, US nuclear generators relied 99% on imported uranium concentrate, including from sources in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. In 2024, the United States relied on foreign imports for nearly half of its domestic consumption of vanadium, and China, Russia, South Africa, and Brazil produced nearly 100% of the world’s mined vanadium.

As the President’s national energy emergency declaration notes, “Our Nation’s current inadequate development of domestic energy resources [including both uranium and vanadium] leaves us vulnerable to hostile foreign actors and poses an imminent and growing threat to the United States’ prosperity and national security.”

Under leadership from Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, the Bureau of Land Management supports the nation’s energy independence by overseeing the extraction of critical minerals needed for technologies like electric grids and defense applications and by authorizing the development of traditional energy production, such as oil, gas, and coal. By managing public lands for responsible mineral extraction, the BLM ensures a stable supply of these essential resources. Through permitting, land management, and environmental oversight, the BLM helps reduce reliance on foreign minerals, bolstering the nation's energy security and supporting the continued operation of key industries.

“Today’s actions will greatly accelerate the permitting review of the Velvet-Wood,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Adam Suess. “By fast-tracking the review process for the project, we are driving American Energy Dominance and ensuring our nation’s energy security.”

The Department is utilizing emergency authorities under existing regulations for the National Environmental Policy Act, National Historic Preservation Act and the Endangered Species Act. Interior has prepared a list of frequently asked questions pertaining to the emergency procedures. Project proponents interested in requesting emergency coverage should contact their regular points of contact at the pertinent field, district, or state office.

