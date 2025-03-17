Westbound tunnel clean-up begins Monday, March 17

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Clean Harbors Environmental Services, are scheduled to begin clean-up operations in the westbound Interstate 80 tunnel near Green River this Monday, March 17. The work will include concrete and debris removal and disposal, as well as extensive cleaning and disposal of soot, oil and miscellaneous contaminants in the tunnel.

The work is scheduled to take approximately a week, barring any complications. The work should not affect the current head-to-head traffic in the eastbound tunnel. However, drivers are asked to put down distractions, drive cautiously and be aware of roadside workers and vehicles.

Once the work is completed, WYDOT engineers will be on hand to evaluate the damage and begin plans for repairs. WYDOT plans to have repairs underway by this summer and to have traffic moving in the westbound tunnel once again before the winter season.

“We want to thank our contractors, S & L Industrial, DeBernardi Construction and Lewis & Lewis for their responsiveness and hard work involving this incident. We also want to recognize our highway patrol and maintenance personnel who have been working 24-7 to help keep the public safe as possible while we work towards repairing the westbound tunnel, all while battling the recent spring storms,” WYDOT district construction engineer Peter Stinchcomb said.

There is a legal load only restriction--which is 8 ft. 6 inch width--on Interstate 80 traffic through the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel. Oversized vehicles should contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s oversize loads permit office for detours. Info at https://whp.wyo.gov/commercial-carrier/ports-of-entry.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.