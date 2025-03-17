Award

CyberQ Group Excel at TheBusinessDesk.com West Midlands Leadership Awards & Gears Up for UKSEATechWeekPH!

Being recognised with the Company Leader award category at the WM Leadership Awards was a massive honour, especially when considered alongside the calibre of the other distinguished organisations,” — Chris Woods - CyberQ Group CEO

WEST MIDLANDS, HALESOWEN, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberQ Group is pleased to announce its success at TheBusinessDesk.com West Midlands Leadership Awards, with Chris Woods honoured as Company Leader (51-100 employees). This distinguished accolade celebrates CyberQ Group's unwavering commitment to cybersecurity excellence, its robust and forward-thinking leadership, and its significant contributions to the West Midlands business community.The award, presented at the prestigious ceremony, acknowledges the exceptional leadership demonstrated by Chris Woods and the dedication of the entire CyberQ Group global team in fostering innovation, resilience, and substantial growth within the increasingly critical cybersecurity sector. It's a testament to the company's continuous efforts to anticipate and address the evolving needs of businesses by providing cutting-edge security solutions designed to mitigate the ever-changing landscape of cyber threats."What an incredible night! Being recognised with the Company Leader award (51-100 employees) category at the West Midlands Leadership Awards was a massive honour, especially when considered alongside the calibre of the other distinguished organisations," said Chris Woods, [CEO] of CyberQ Group. "This achievement belongs to the amazing global team at CyberQ Group – their hard work, dedication, and expertise made it possible. I am deeply grateful and humbled to lead such a talented group of individuals, and I share this recognition with all the outstanding leaders in our region. We're incredibly honoured to receive this recognition from TheBusinessDesk.com. This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team. Our commitment to protecting our clients and pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity is truly inspiring. We're immensely grateful to our clients, partners, and team members for their unwavering support."CyberQ Group has consistently distinguished itself as a leader in the cybersecurity industry, not only through its strong leadership and innovative culture, but also through its proactive approach and the delivery of comprehensive and agile cybersecurity solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. The company's success is built upon its deep commitment to understanding the unique challenges faced by modern businesses across various sectors and providing tailored services that address those challenges with precision and effectiveness.A Comprehensive and Agile Cyber Security FrameworkCyberQ Group prides itself on offering a complete and agile cyber security framework. This framework is meticulously designed to seamlessly integrate CyberQ Group's extensive expertise and services into any organisation, providing robust support precisely when and where it's needed. Recognising the dynamic and ever-shifting nature of the digital world and the cyber threats that come with it, CyberQ Group provides agile cyber services that clients can readily deploy and scale according to their specific requirements and evolving risk profiles.Key Services and What Makes CyberQ Group Shine in the Cybersecurity LandscapeCyberQ Group provides a wide and comprehensive range of cybersecurity services, each designed to significantly enhance an organisation's overall cybersecurity posture, strengthen its resilience against attacks, and ensure business continuity:• Penetration Testing: CyberQ Group employs highly skilled and CREST-certified penetration testers. These experts meticulously identify vulnerabilities within an organisation's IT infrastructure and applications. By simulating real-world cyberattacks, they help clients to proactively address weaknesses and potential entry points that could be exploited by malicious actors, thereby preventing costly breaches and data loss.• Cyber Due Diligence: In an era where sophisticated cyberattacks can have profound and far-reaching financial, operational, and reputational consequences for businesses, robust cyber due diligence is an essential component of any sound business strategy. CyberQ Group offers comprehensive cyber due diligence services that provide a complete and in-depth overview of a company's cybersecurity background and digital footprint. This service is of particular value to investment teams, providing them with crucial assurance and a clear understanding of the cyber risks associated with potential acquisitions or investments. The cyber due diligence process is designed to inform decision-making and negotiations prior to investments and to effectively manage and mitigate risks throughout the entire investment lifecycle.• Virtual CISO (Chief Information Security Officer): Recognising that not all organisations, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), require or can afford a full-time Chief Information Security Officer, CyberQ Group provides highly valuable Virtual CISO services. This offering provides organisations with access to high-level cybersecurity expertise, strategic guidance, and ongoing support on an outsourced basis, delivering cost-effective access to top-tier security leadership.• Incident Response: In the unfortunate event of a cyber incident or breach, CyberQ Group's expert incident response team is ready to help organisations minimise the impact, contain the damage, and ensure swift business recovery. Their rapid containment, mitigation, and elimination of advanced cyber threats help organisations to maintain business continuity, minimise financial losses, and protect their reputation.• CyberQ SHIELD: For organisations seeking comprehensive, round-the-clock security monitoring, proactive threat detection, and effective security management, CyberQ SHIELD provides outsourced 24/7/365 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) solutions. This service leverages an organisation's existing security solutions, enhancing their effectiveness and providing expert capabilities, extensive experience, and deep technical knowledge, all delivered as a fully managed security service.Looking Ahead: CyberQ Group at UKSEATechWeekPH Building on its continued success and demonstrated leadership, CyberQ Group is now preparing to participate in UKSEATechWeekPH in just one week. With cyber threats escalating globally and becoming increasingly sophisticated, particularly in the rapidly growing economies of South East Asia, CyberQ Group will share valuable insights, expertise, and best practices on the evolving cybersecurity landscape and effective strategies for developing smarter, stronger, and more resilient defences against cybercrime."📢 The countdown begins! In just one week, CyberQ Group joins #UKSEATechWeekPH to discuss the evolving cybersecurity landscape in South East Asia. Cyber threats are rising—businesses need smarter, stronger defences. Stay tuned as we share insights on protecting what matters most. 🔐"About CyberQ Group:CyberQ Group is a leading and dynamic cybersecurity firm dedicated to protecting businesses and organisations from the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. We provide a comprehensive and proactive suite of cybersecurity solutions, including penetration testing, robust cyber due diligence, Virtual CISO services, rapid incident response, and comprehensive managed security services through CyberQ SHIELD.

