Veteran Resources: Events of the week March 19, 2025

We’ve curated an assortment of events that aim to assist, educate, and enrich Veterans and their families. Each week, we’ll continue to post relevant and timely events for the Veteran community.

Whether you’re a Veteran, service member, caretaker or family member, there are events and experiences tailored to the unique needs of the Veteran community posted below.

National

March 19, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Online: Women Veteran Wednesdays – Online

March 19, 2025, 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. CT, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online

March 19, 2025, 3:00– 4:00 p.m. ET, Online: Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement with SEMI

March 19, 2025, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. MT. MT, Online: Biannual Women Veterans Town Hall

March 19, 2025, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT, Online: Online Caregiver Chat

March 20, 2025, 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. ET, Online: Build Your Small Business Profile for Government Contracts – Online

March 20, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. CT, Online: Veterans Teletown Hall

March 20, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. CT, Online: Navigating the Journey from Caregiver to Survivor – Online

March 20, 2025, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET, Online: Military Voices Free Writing Workshop – Online

March 20, 2025, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Online: Cincinnati VA Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall

March 21, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Online: Mass Deployment – Operation Tampa Bay Blitz

March 24, 2025, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. CT, Online: Sharing the Journey – Online Support Group

March 25, 2025, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. CT, Online: Caregivers: Your Life and Your Health Matters – Online

March 25, 2025, 8:00 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Creating Calmness Workshop – Online

March 26, 2025, 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. CT, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online

March 26, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Hosted by VA Center for Faith – “Geriatrics and Extended Care: Care for All Veterans”

Alabama

March 25, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. CT, Irondale, AL: Creative Arts Class

Alaska

No events listed for this week

Arizona

No events listed for this week

Arkansas

No events listed for this week

California

March 19, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building

March 19, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. PT, Los Angeles, CA: Bingo

March 20, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT, Los Angeles, CA: Landlord Lease Up Event

March 20, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT, Livermore, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Livermore Library

March 20, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. PT, Los Angeles, CA: Bingo

March 21, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT, Gilroy, CA: Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Gilroy Veterans Hall

March 21, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT, Los Angeles, CA: Women’s History Luncheon

March 21, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. PT, Los Angeles, CA:: Bingo

March 24, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. PT, Pleasanton, CA: Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Pleasanton

March 26, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building

Colorado

No events listed for this week

Connecticut

March 20, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Orange, CT: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Orange, CT

Delaware

No events listed for this week

District of Columbia

March 20, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, D.C.: In-Person Meditation Practice, Take A Pause

Florida

March 20, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, West Palm Beach, FL: National Nutrition Month Fair

March 21, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Orlando, FL: Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution – Orlando, FL

Georgia

March 20, 2025, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Savannah, GA: Sips At The Station

March 25, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Decatur, GA: Reconnecting: Life After Brain Injury

Guam

No events listed for this week

Hawaii

No events listed for this week

Idaho

No events listed for this week

Illinois

March 19, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Chicago Heights, IL: Prairie State College Job and Resource Fair

March 20, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Bridgeview, IL: Spring Veterans Resource Fair

March 21, 2025, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Veterans Coffee Break with Southside Strong

March 26, 2025, 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Women Veterans coffee social

Indiana

March 22, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Brownsburg, IN: Veteran Appreciation and Outreach Event

March 23, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. CT, Munster, IN: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Munster, IN

Iowa

March 21, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Winterset, IA: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Winterset, IA

Kansas

No events listed for this week

Kentucky

No events listed for this week

Louisiana

No events listed for this week

Maine

No events listed for this week

Maryland

March 20, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

March 22, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Suitland, MD: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Suitland, MD

Massachusetts

March 20, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET, Bedford, MA: Free Produce Market

March 25, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

Michigan

March 20, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Ann Arbor, MI: National Cemetery Administration Burial Benefits Workshop

March 20, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Cassopolis, MI: MyHealtheVet Assistance

March 21, 2025, 5:00 – 9:15 p.m. ET, Plymouth, MI: USA Hockey Arena – Military & Veteran Appreciation Nights

March 22, 2025, 5:00 – 9:15 p.m. ET, Plymouth, MI: USA Hockey Arena – Military & Veteran Appreciation Nights

March 26, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Flint, MI: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance

Minnesota

March 21, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Farmington, MO: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Farmington, MO

Mississippi

No events listed for this week

Missouri

No events listed for this week

Montana

No events listed for this week

Nebraska

No events listed for this week

Nevada

No events listed for this week

New Hampshire

No events listed for this week

New Jersey

No events listed for this week

New Mexico

March 21, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. MT, Zuni, NM: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Zuni, NM

New York

No events listed for this week

North Carolina

No events listed for this week

North Dakota

No events listed for this week

Ohio

March 19, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Toledo, OH: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance

March 20, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Toledo, OH: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance

March 20, 2025, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. ET, Toledo, OH: Friendship Park Community Center Veterans Luncheon

March 25, 2025, 10:00 – 2:00 a.m. ET, Cincinnati, OH: Cincinnati VA Social Work Resource Fair

March 25, 2025, 12:30 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Cincinnati, OH: Cincinnati State College Career Fair – Nursing

March 25, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Columbus, OH: Art Expression

March 25, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Chillicothe, OH: Women Veterans Focus Group

Oklahoma

March 19, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT, Muskogee, OK: Employee Pact Act Claims Event

March 25, 2025, 12:00– 6:00 p.m. CT, Sapulpa, OK: Pact Act Benefits and Claims Event

Oregon

No events listed for this week

Pennsylvania

No events listed for this week

Rhode Island

No events listed for this week

South Carolina

March 21, 2025, 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET, Summerville, SC: Dorchester County Veterans Affairs Enrollment Event

March 24, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET, Greenville, SC: March Veterans Town Hall

South Dakota

No events listed for this week

Tennessee

No events listed for this week

Texas

March 20, 2025, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. CT, San Antonio, TX: Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution – San Antonio, TX

Utah

No events listed for this week

Vermont

No events listed for this week

Virginia

March 19, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA

March 19, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)

March 20, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA

March 20, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA

March 25, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA

March 25, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA

March 26, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA

March 26, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)

Washington

No events listed for this week

West Virginia

March 20, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Sutton, WV: Veteran Town Hall (Braxton County)

March 21, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Parkersburg, WV: Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans and Resource Fair

Wisconsin

No events listed for this week

Wyoming

No events listed for this week

