Veteran Resources: Events of the week March 19, 2025
We’ve curated an assortment of events that aim to assist, educate, and enrich Veterans and their families. Each week, we’ll continue to post relevant and timely events for the Veteran community.
Whether you’re a Veteran, service member, caretaker or family member, there are events and experiences tailored to the unique needs of the Veteran community posted below.
National
March 19, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Online: Women Veteran Wednesdays – Online
March 19, 2025, 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. CT, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online
March 19, 2025, 3:00– 4:00 p.m. ET, Online: Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement with SEMI
March 19, 2025, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. MT. MT, Online: Biannual Women Veterans Town Hall
March 19, 2025, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT, Online: Online Caregiver Chat
March 20, 2025, 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. ET, Online: Build Your Small Business Profile for Government Contracts – Online
March 20, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. CT, Online: Veterans Teletown Hall
March 20, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. CT, Online: Navigating the Journey from Caregiver to Survivor – Online
March 20, 2025, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET, Online: Military Voices Free Writing Workshop – Online
March 20, 2025, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Online: Cincinnati VA Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall
March 21, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Online: Mass Deployment – Operation Tampa Bay Blitz
March 24, 2025, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. CT, Online: Sharing the Journey – Online Support Group
March 25, 2025, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. CT, Online: Caregivers: Your Life and Your Health Matters – Online
March 25, 2025, 8:00 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Creating Calmness Workshop – Online
March 26, 2025, 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. CT, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online
March 26, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Hosted by VA Center for Faith – “Geriatrics and Extended Care: Care for All Veterans”
Alabama
March 25, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. CT, Irondale, AL: Creative Arts Class
Alaska
No events listed for this week
Arizona
No events listed for this week
Arkansas
No events listed for this week
California
March 19, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
March 19, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. PT, Los Angeles, CA: Bingo
March 20, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT, Los Angeles, CA: Landlord Lease Up Event
March 20, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT, Livermore, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Livermore Library
March 20, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. PT, Los Angeles, CA: Bingo
March 21, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT, Gilroy, CA: Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Gilroy Veterans Hall
March 21, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT, Los Angeles, CA: Women’s History Luncheon
March 21, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. PT, Los Angeles, CA:: Bingo
March 24, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. PT, Pleasanton, CA: Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Pleasanton
March 26, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
Colorado
No events listed for this week
Connecticut
March 20, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Orange, CT: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Orange, CT
Delaware
No events listed for this week
District of Columbia
March 20, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, D.C.: In-Person Meditation Practice, Take A Pause
Florida
March 20, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, West Palm Beach, FL: National Nutrition Month Fair
March 21, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Orlando, FL: Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution – Orlando, FL
Georgia
March 20, 2025, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Savannah, GA: Sips At The Station
March 25, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Decatur, GA: Reconnecting: Life After Brain Injury
Guam
No events listed for this week
Hawaii
No events listed for this week
Idaho
No events listed for this week
Illinois
March 19, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Chicago Heights, IL: Prairie State College Job and Resource Fair
March 20, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Bridgeview, IL: Spring Veterans Resource Fair
March 21, 2025, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Veterans Coffee Break with Southside Strong
March 26, 2025, 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Women Veterans coffee social
Indiana
March 22, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Brownsburg, IN: Veteran Appreciation and Outreach Event
March 23, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. CT, Munster, IN: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Munster, IN
Iowa
March 21, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Winterset, IA: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Winterset, IA
Kansas
No events listed for this week
Kentucky
No events listed for this week
Louisiana
No events listed for this week
Maine
No events listed for this week
Maryland
March 20, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics
March 22, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Suitland, MD: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Suitland, MD
Massachusetts
March 20, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET, Bedford, MA: Free Produce Market
March 25, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics
Michigan
March 20, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Ann Arbor, MI: National Cemetery Administration Burial Benefits Workshop
March 20, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Cassopolis, MI: MyHealtheVet Assistance
March 21, 2025, 5:00 – 9:15 p.m. ET, Plymouth, MI: USA Hockey Arena – Military & Veteran Appreciation Nights
March 22, 2025, 5:00 – 9:15 p.m. ET, Plymouth, MI: USA Hockey Arena – Military & Veteran Appreciation Nights
March 26, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Flint, MI: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance
Minnesota
March 21, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Farmington, MO: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Farmington, MO
Mississippi
No events listed for this week
Missouri
No events listed for this week
Montana
No events listed for this week
Nebraska
No events listed for this week
Nevada
No events listed for this week
New Hampshire
No events listed for this week
New Jersey
No events listed for this week
New Mexico
March 21, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. MT, Zuni, NM: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Zuni, NM
New York
No events listed for this week
North Carolina
No events listed for this week
North Dakota
No events listed for this week
Ohio
March 19, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Toledo, OH: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance
March 20, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Toledo, OH: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance
March 20, 2025, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. ET, Toledo, OH: Friendship Park Community Center Veterans Luncheon
March 25, 2025, 10:00 – 2:00 a.m. ET, Cincinnati, OH: Cincinnati VA Social Work Resource Fair
March 25, 2025, 12:30 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Cincinnati, OH: Cincinnati State College Career Fair – Nursing
March 25, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Columbus, OH: Art Expression
March 25, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Chillicothe, OH: Women Veterans Focus Group
Oklahoma
March 19, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT, Muskogee, OK: Employee Pact Act Claims Event
March 25, 2025, 12:00– 6:00 p.m. CT, Sapulpa, OK: Pact Act Benefits and Claims Event
Oregon
No events listed for this week
Pennsylvania
No events listed for this week
Rhode Island
No events listed for this week
South Carolina
March 21, 2025, 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET, Summerville, SC: Dorchester County Veterans Affairs Enrollment Event
March 24, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET, Greenville, SC: March Veterans Town Hall
South Dakota
No events listed for this week
Tennessee
No events listed for this week
Texas
March 20, 2025, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. CT, San Antonio, TX: Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution – San Antonio, TX
Utah
No events listed for this week
Vermont
No events listed for this week
Virginia
March 19, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA
March 19, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)
March 20, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA
March 20, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA
March 25, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA
March 25, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA
March 26, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA
March 26, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)
Washington
No events listed for this week
West Virginia
March 20, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Sutton, WV: Veteran Town Hall (Braxton County)
March 21, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Parkersburg, WV: Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans and Resource Fair
Wisconsin
No events listed for this week
Wyoming
No events listed for this week
To find events in your local area, visit the VA Facility Locator and click your state and local area. Events are listed near the bottom of each page.
Additionally, you can find more at Outreach Events.
