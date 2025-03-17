Maryland State Police Arrest Three In Connection With Alleged Assault, Kidnapping In Harford County

March 17, 2025

(DARLINGTON, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested three people in connection with an alleged assault and kidnapping that occurred in Harford County on March 10, 2025.

The accused are identified as Chris Lamar Cochran, 48, Grace Elizabeth Amanda Johnson, 38, and Leland Charles Lewis, 48, all of Darlington, Maryland. Cochran is charged with kidnapping, first and second-degree assault and false imprisonment. Johnson is charged with first and second-degree assault and false imprisonment. Lewis is charged with false imprisonment, first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

The victim, an adult male, is not being identified at this time.

At approximately 8:20 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to the area of 4200 Conowingo Road in Darlington for a report of a male with his hands bound behind his back running down the middle of the road. Upon arrival, the victim stated that he had been assaulted and subsequently held captive. The victim advised that he had been left unattended that morning and was able to escape.

The victim was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center by Maryland State Police Aviation Command. Through the initial investigation, police were able to identify Cochran, Johnson and Lewis as suspects.

Assistance was provided by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Apprehension Team and Baltimore County Police Department. The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Northern Region is leading the active investigation. The investigation is ongoing.



###

