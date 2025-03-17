inGeniti Selected as a Finalist for Incubatenergy Labs Pitch Day at DISTRIBUTECH 2025

Smart Grid and Energy Optimization Solutions

Company to Showcase Optima, a Universal Energy Optimization Solution that is both Unique and Transformational

Optima is transforming energy optimization by making it more accessible, cost-effective, and scalable, enabling greater grid resilience, decarbonization, and savings for utilities and consumers.” — Bhartendu Sinha

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inGeniti, a leader in intelligent energy optimization, is honored to be selected as a finalist for Incubatenergy Labs Pitch Day 2025, hosted at DISTRIBUTECH in Dallas, Texas. This prestigious event brings together the world’s most innovative energy solutions, offering inGeniti the opportunity to present Optima, its breakthrough energy optimization platform, to EPRI and leading utilities for potential funded proof-of-concept testing.

At DISTRIBUTECH 2025, inGeniti will showcase Optima, the first and only universal energy optimization solution, enabling real-time monitoring, control, and automation of power without requiring costly infrastructure upgrades. By transforming any electrical device into an intelligent energy asset, Optima enhances efficiency, resilience, and affordability for utilities, businesses, and consumers alike.

Incubatenergy Labs Pitch Day Event Details:

Conference Dates: March 24 - 27, 2025

Location: Dallas Convention Center, 650 S Griffin St, Dallas, TX 75202

Pitch Day: March 25, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Booth: Initiate Hub Booth 5600 and 5510B

Driving Innovation in Grid-Edge Intelligence

This selection follows strong industry interest in Optima’s capabilities, including Southern California Edison’s exploration of its applications in DER management, microgrids, virtual power plants, and demand response—without requiring costly smart panels or service upgrades.

"We are honored to be selected as a finalist for Incubatenergy Labs Pitch Day," said Bhartendu Sinha, Founder and CEO of inGeniti. "Optima is transforming energy optimization by making it more accessible, cost-effective, and scalable, enabling greater grid resilience, decarbonization, and long-term savings for utilities and consumers alike."

Meet inGeniti at DISTRIBUTECH 2025

Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to see Optima in action, explore its capabilities, and discuss real-world applications at:

Booth 5600 in the Initiate Pavilion

To schedule a meeting or learn more about potential collaborations:

About inGeniti

inGeniti is an energy technology innovator dedicated to intelligent energy optimization and grid-edge management. Our patent-pending Optima Solution delivers real-time monitoring, automation, and optimization, making energy usage smarter, more efficient, and sustainable for both utilities and consumers.

About EPRI

Founded in 1972, EPRI is the world’s preeminent independent, non-profit energy research and development organization, with offices around the world. EPRI's trusted experts collaborate with more than 450 companies in 45 countries, driving innovation to ensure the public has clean, safe, reliable, affordable, and equitable access to electricity across the globe. Together, we are shaping the future of energy.

