M. Davis & Sons Recognized as Top National Safety Leader by Associated Builders and Contractors

Scott Cudmore, M. Davis Safety Director, receives National Safety Merit Award from Associated Builders and Contractors Board Chair, David Pugh

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- M. Davis & Sons Recognized as Top National Safety Leader by Associated Builders and ContractorsM. Davis & Sons announced it has earned a National Safety Merit Award from Associated Builders and Contractors, which was presented at the 35th annual Excellence in ConstructionAwards during ABC Convention 2025 in Las Vegas on Feb. 26.M. Davis & Sons received the award for exemplary safety in the construction industry. The award was presented to only 52 contractors nationwide.“We are honored to receive this recognition of our safety program. Training, culture, and most importantly, our employees are what makes our safety program world-class”, states Todd Moran, Vice President of Risk Management.The 2024 National Safety Excellence Award winners were selected from ABC member firms that achieved Diamond, Platinum or Gold status in ABC’s STEP Safety Management Systemin 2024, reflective of their 2023 safety performance data. During the selection process, contractors were judged on self-evaluation scores, lost workday case rates, total recordable incident rates, leading indicator use, process and program innovations and interviews conducted by members of ABC’s National Health and Safety Committee.“M. Davis & Sons exhibits an unrelenting commitment to jobsite safety, and that should be celebrated and honored,” said 2025 Chair of the ABC National Board of Directors David Pugh, partner, Bradley, Birmingham, Alabama. “The leadership and employees at M. Davis make a choice every day to create a culture that refuses to compromise on safety, relentlessly ensuring every employee leaves the jobsite in the same or better condition every day. Among these safety winners are several ABC Top Performers, ranked by work hours. Thank you to these safety leaders for the example they set for this industry.”The National Safety Excellence Awards are presented in three major North American Industry Classification System code categories: NAICS 236—Construction of Buildings; NAICS 237—Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction; and NAICS 238—Specialty Trade Contractors. See a complete list of winners on ABC’s website.For information about M. Davis & Sons, please contact: Elaine.Buonopane@mdavisinc.comAbout M. Davis & Sons, Inc.M. Davis & Sons, Inc. is a 155-year-old, fifth-generation, woman-owned industrial contractor that builds, installs and services facilities and manufacturing plants. With a focus on safety and quality workmanship, their construction, fabrication and maintenance capabilities produce customized, turnkey solutions for mechanical, electrical and control systems. M. Davis & Sons headquarters are in Newark, Delaware with other locations in Maryland and Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.mdavisinc.com # # #

