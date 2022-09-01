M. Davis & Sons Named as a Winner of the Delaware Top Workplaces 2022 Award
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M. Davis & Sons, a fifth-generation, woman owned industrial construction company, has been awarded as a Top Workplaces 2022 honoree by News Journal Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.
Reflecting on the company’s success, M. Davis & Sons CEO Peggy Del Fabbro comments “Our Team Members are really what makes M. Davis the company that it is today. We are so excited to be recognized as a Top Workplace and will continue to always make our Team our top priority”.
ABOUT M. DAVIS & SONS
M. Davis is a 5th generation industrial construction company that is leading the way as a new breed of industrial provider for global corporations, regional leaders, and government agencies. With a focus on safety and quality workmanship, our complete construction, fabrication, and maintenance capabilities produce customized, turnkey solutions for mechanical, electrical and control systems. M. Davis provides solutions using comprehensive engineering and technology to ensure quality, enhance output, and achieve efficiencies. M. Davis has offices and fabrication shops in DE, MD and PA.
Learn more at www.mdavisinc.com.
ABOUT ENERGAGE
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
