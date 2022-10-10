M. DAVIS & SONS OPENS OFFICE AND FABRICATION FACILITY IN PENNSYLVANIA
The growing need for fabrication & modular construction has caused our services to expand. Under one roof, our team will process orders more efficiently and effectively.”KENNETT SQUARE, PA, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M. Davis & Sons, a fifth-generation, woman-owned industrial construction company, has opened new offices and fabrication facility in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. The new building which is located at 227 Daylesford Court brings additional square footage of fabrication space to their growing business.
— Peggy Del Fabbro, CEO of M. Davis & Sons
The M. Davis Pipe Fabrication and the Non-Ferrous Metals Fabrication Shops, formerly located in Wilmington, DE, are now housed at the Kennett Square facility which also serves as home for executive leadership and project managers.
Reflecting on the company’s long history of fabrication, M. Davis & Sons CEO Peggy Del Fabbro comments “The growing market for fabrication and modular construction has created a need for our services to expand. Under one roof, our team can process orders efficiently and effectively."
John Gooden, M. Davis President and COO, comments “We are very excited about our future in Kennett Square. We have a long history in Delaware, and we will sustain our presence there through our Modular Fabrication Shop and Electrical Fabrication Shop which remain in Newark, DE. Our office and fabrication shop in Havre de Grace, MD has been very successful servicing customers in the Baltimore area. Now in Pennsylvania, our reach continues to expand. We are excited to work with the local communities and schools.”
M. Davis is a 5th generation industrial construction company that is leading the way as a new breed of industrial provider for global corporations, regional leaders, and government agencies. With a focus on safety and quality workmanship, our complete construction, fabrication, and maintenance capabilities produce customized, turnkey solutions for mechanical, electrical and control systems. M. Davis provides solutions using comprehensive engineering and technology to ensure quality, enhance output, and achieve efficiencies. M. Davis has offices and fabrication shops in DE, MD, and PA.
