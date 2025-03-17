VT Route 131 Weathersfield - ONE LANE CLOSED
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 131 in Weathersfield is experiencing delays, one lane of travel open in the area of Lottery Ln due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Shania Corliss
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Vermont State Police Troop B
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster VT 05158
(802) 722-4600
(802) 722-4690 Fax
