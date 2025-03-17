OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina

VIENNA/HELSINKI, 17 March 2025 — The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen, will visit Bosnia and Herzegovina on 17 and 18 March, where she will meet with high-level officials and discuss security issues in the country and across the region.

Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen will meet with Foreign Minister Elmedin Konaković and the Members of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency. She will also meet with members of the international community and representatives from civil society organizations. Minister Valtonen will also visit the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Camp Butmir.

Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen will deliver remarks to the press on 18 March 2025 from 9:55 at the Bosnia and Herzegovina Ministry of Foreign Affairs. An invitation will follow from the Ministry.