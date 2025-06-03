Moldovan Financial Intelligence Unit explores virtual asset regulation during OSCE-facilitated study visit to Gibraltar

On 2 and 3 June, the OSCE facilitated a study visit to Gibraltar for Moldova’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). Hosted by Gibraltar’s Ministry of Justice, Trade and Industry, the visit aimed to deepen Moldova’s understanding of effective regulatory and operational responses to money laundering and terrorist financing (ML/TF) risks linked to virtual assets and Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs).

“We are pleased to welcome our Moldovan and OSCE counterparts to Gibraltar. Our regulatory framework for VASPs is internationally recognized for its high standards, balance and innovation,” said Nigel Feetham KC MP, Gibraltar’s Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry. “This visit underscores Gibraltar’s role as a centre of excellence in virtual asset regulation and our commitment to supporting global efforts in combating financial crime while fostering innovation.”

The Moldovan delegation met with Gibraltar’s Financial Intelligence Unit and the Financial Services Commission to exchange best practices in analyzing, investigating, tracing and freezing crypto assets. The visit follows Moldova’s completion of its OSCE-supported National Risk Assessment on ML/TF risks associated with virtual assets and VASPs, which concluded that the sector poses a high risk.

“As one of our key beneficiaries and partners, we are pleased to support Moldova’s efforts to strengthen capabilities in this area,” said Vera Strobachova Budway, Senior Economic Officer and Head of the Economic Governance Unit at the OSCE. “Gibraltar’s experience offers valuable insight into risk mitigation, supervision and enforcement approaches for virtual assets.”

This study visit was organized as part of the OSCE extrabudgetary project, “Innovative policy solutions to mitigate money-laundering risks of virtual assets”, implemented by the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities, with financial support from Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States.