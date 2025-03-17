Armstrong & Associates, Inc. has been named Top Market Research Firm 2025

Armstrong & Associates: Shaping the Future of Logistics

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armstrong & Associates, Inc. is honored to be recognized as the Top Market Research Firm 2025 by Business Management Review.After an exhaustive evaluation by an expert panel of C-level executives, industry thought leaders, and the Business Management Review editorial board, Armstrong & Associates emerged as the market research firm with a reputation and trust among customers and industry peers.“Our mission is to provide information nobody else has regarding third-party logistics,” says Evan Armstrong, CEO.This award appreciates Armstrong & Associates’ hard work, dedication, and achievements in delivering trusted market intelligence, strategic insights, and data-driven solutions to the global supply chain and logistics industry.What sets us apart?- Decades of expertise in 3PL market research, M&A intelligence, and strategic consulting.- A reputation built on trust, accuracy, and deep industry knowledge.- Actionable insights that empower 3PLs, investors, and shippers to make informed decisions.We would like to thank our clients, partners, and industry peers for your continued trust and support.We look forward to driving even greater success in 2025!ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for 3PL market information and consulting.A&A’s mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of our continued work supporting our mission, A&A’s 3PL market research is frequently cited in media articles, publications, and securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs. In addition, A&A’s email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers globally.A&A’s market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 50 3PLs, supported 26 closed investment transactions, and advised numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.

