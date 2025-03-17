Rock Valley Concrete Closes Financing to Expand Growth Plan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock Valley Concrete Cutting, a veteran-owned infrastructure services company serving the Rockford and Chicago suburbs, today announced the successful closing of a $1,822,000 debt facility (the “Loan”), comprising a $1,222,000 SBA Loan and a $600,000 Line of Credit.Founded in 2018 by William Roche and Joe Cimino, Rock Valley Concrete Cutting was established to provide centrally located, high-quality concrete cutting services. This new financing supports the company’s ongoing expansion into additional service areas, strengthens strategic partnerships, and enables continued investment in equipment and key personnel to meet growing demand.R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. served as the exclusive finder and advisor for the transaction.Commenting on the milestone, Will Roche, CEO of Rock Valley, stated "We are grateful to R.F. Lafferty & Co. for their invaluable support in securing this financing. This funding positions us for continued accelerated growth, enabling us to expand our balance sheet through strategic equipment acquisitions and key talent investments."Following the closing of the facility, Rock Valley has successfully taken delivery of new equipment and expanded its team in preparation for the upcoming season.About Rock Valley Concrete CuttingWe were established in 2018 to fill the need for a centrally located concrete cutting service within the Rockford and Chicago suburbs. Our founding members combine over 30 years of concrete cutting field experience and over 25 years of concrete cutting sales experience. We are a proud veteran owned company ready to assist you with your concrete cutting needs.About R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc.Established in 1946, R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. is a global, full-service broker-dealer headquartered in New York, New York. R.F. Lafferty has been family owned and operated since 1970, and clients can expect exceptional experience, continuity in service and true dedication from the people they work with at R.F. Lafferty. R.F. Lafferty offers an array of customized services including retail brokerage, wealth management, institutional sales and trading, market making, independent research, and investment banking.

