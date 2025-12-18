R. F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. Serves as Soliciting Dealer for Starfighters Space, Inc. Public Offering

Starfighters Space, Inc. to Trade on the NYSE American Under Ticker “FJET”

NEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- R. F. Lafferty & Co., Inc., a leading broker-dealer and investment bank, announces it served as the Soliciting Dealer for the Regulation A public offering of Starfighters Space, Inc., which began trading today on the NYSE American under the symbol “FJET.”Maintaining the world’s largest commercial fleet of F-104 Starfighter supersonic aircraft, Starfighters Space is an innovative aerospace company headquartered in Cape Canaveral, Fla., and operating from the Kennedy Space Center. The Company is now developing air-launch capabilities for small satellites and hypersonic research platforms for commercial and defense applications.Starfighters Space, Inc. announced the completion of its Initial Public Offering ("IPO"), raising $40 million through the sale of 11,142,061 shares of common stock (the "Common Stock") at a public offering price of $3.59 per share. This final closing resulted in the issuance of 6,145,364 shares of Common Stock ($22.1 million) as the Company had sold 4,996,697 shares of Common Stock ($17.9 million) from September 6, 2024, the commencement of the Regulation A Tier 2 offering, to July 16, 2025.“Our role in Starfighter Space’s Reg A IPO represents a major milestone for our firm, marking our first deal in the aerospace sector and our continued leadership in helping companies both secure funding and enter the public markets using Regulation A,” said R. F. Lafferty & Co., Inc.’s Chief Operating Officer, Robert Hackel. “This offering reflects R.F. Lafferty’s continued commitment to bringing innovative growth opportunities to our clients.”R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. acted as Soliciting Dealer for the Public Offering.About R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc.Established in 1946, R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. is a global, full-service broker-dealer headquartered in New York, New York. R.F. Lafferty has been family owned and operated since 1970, and clients can expect exceptional experience, continuity in service and true dedication from the people they work with at R.F. Lafferty. R.F. Lafferty offers an array of customized services including retail brokerage, wealth management, institutional sales and trading, market making, independent research, and investment banking.DISCLAIMER:This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or investment strategy. The views expressed in the article are those of the original source and do not necessarily reflect the views of RF Lafferty & Co. Inc.. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should consult their financial advisor and review all relevant disclosures before making any investment decisions.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". We have based these forward-looking statements on information currently available to the Company, assumptions the Company believes are reasonable and our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain the necessary permits and approvals to operate, the Company’s ability to develop new products and/or services, the approval of the Company’s application for a launch license and the timing thereof, the Company’s expansion to Midland, Texas, the adoption by the market of the Company’s method of satellite deployment, the Company’s continued business arrangements, market trends and competition in the Company’s industry, the future diversification of the Company’s revenue streams and the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, and other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Commission under Regulation A. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurances that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effect on, the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s Offering Circular relating to this offering and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 