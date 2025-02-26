R.F. Lafferty Announces Hiring of Paul Rodriguez

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. (“R.F. Lafferty”), a leading full-service broker-dealer, today announced the expansion of its research division through the addition of Paul Rodriguez as Research Analyst, who will expand R.F. Lafferty’s research coverage into cybersecurity and technology. His appointment aligns with R.F. Lafferty’s ongoing strategic growth and commitment to delivering high-quality market insights to its clients.Paul F. Rodriguez is a seasoned Wall Street executive with nearly 30 years of experience in technology equity research and capital markets. He has led institutional research and sales teams while contributing to strategic growth.Previously, Paul was a Senior Research Analyst at WestPark Capital, where he provided coverage of software and semiconductors. Before that, he served as Managing Director and Director of Research at Arthur Wood, establishing the firm’s Capital Markets division and leading a global research team. He also held senior leadership roles at Detwiler Fenton and CE Unterberg Towbin, where he played key roles in institutional research expansion. Paul earned a B.S. in Information Science from the University of Pittsburgh.R.F. Lafferty Chief Operating Officer, Rob Hackel, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Paul to the R.F. Lafferty team as we expand our research coverage into technology and cybersecurity. His deep expertise in technology equity research and institutional sales makes him a valuable asset to our firm. Paul’s track record of identifying emerging trends and providing insightful analysis will strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality research to our clients and enhance our position in the rapidly evolving tech sector.”About R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc.Established in 1946, R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. is a global, full-service broker-dealer headquartered in New York, New York. R.F. Lafferty has been family owned and operated since 1970, and clients can expect exceptional experience, continuity in service and true dedication from the people they work with at R.F. Lafferty. R.F. Lafferty offers an array of customized services including retail brokerage, wealth management, institutional sales and trading, market making, independent research, and investment banking.

