Longbow Advantage and Rebus Strengthen Leadership Team to Drive Growth and Market Impact

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the recent appointment of Ryan Uhlenkamp as CEO, Longbow Advantage is further strengthening its leadership team to enhance alignment across sales, marketing, and operations. These strategic moves reinforce the company’s commitment to scalable growth and market leadership. Leigh Chesley has been appointed Chief of Staff to the CEO, a pivotal role that will drive executive alignment, operational execution, and strategic impact. With deep expertise in supply chain technology and a track record of shaping strategic initiatives, Leigh has been instrumental in, developing and leading high-performing teams across the company throughout her tenure and enhancing the customer experience As Chief of Staff , she will serve as a key partner to the CEO, ensuring cross-functional collaboration, accelerating decision-making, and executing on the company’s most critical priorities. Her leadership will be essential in maintaining focus and momentum as Longbow Advantage continues to expand its market presence.To strengthen revenue growth and improve market positioning, Brian Weiner has been appointed Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, unifying these critical functions under a single leader. Since joining last summer, Brian has built a results-driven sales organization, modernized the company’s go-to-market strategy, and driven meaningful pipeline expansion. His ability to align sales execution with market trends and customer needs has already delivered significant impact. In this expanded role, Brian will lead the charge in strengthening market presence and ensuring Longbow is well-positioned for sustained revenue growth in an increasingly competitive landscape.As Longbow continues to scale, the company is also elevating its investment in brand and demand generation. Jenny Bunn has joined the leadership team, bringing deep expertise in shaping high-growth marketing strategies. With over 12 years of experience in brand marketing and demand generation, Jenny has a proven track record of translating market insights into compelling messaging and strategies, driving growth and accelerating pipeline expansion. Her expertise will be critical in strengthening and amplifying the company’s impact, positioning Longbow for continued market success.“These changes position us for our next stage of growth by ensuring greater alignment, stronger market presence, and an even deeper focus on delivering value for our customers,” said Ryan Uhlenkamp, CEO of Longbow Advantage. “By strengthening alignment, expanding our market presence, and building on the momentum we’ve created, we are positioning Longbow Advantage for record-breaking growth and customer impact.”As Longbow Advantage and Rebus continue to evolve, these leadership enhancements reinforce a strategic focus on innovation, execution, and setting new benchmarks for success in the supply chain industry.About Longbow Advantage and RebusLongbow Advantage is a global leader in supply chain visibility, labor management technology, and Blue Yonder WMS implementation. With a focus on data-driven solutions, Longbow helps organizations optimize warehouse and distribution center operations. Rebus is the company’s advanced analytics platform, integrating real-time data from labor, automation, and inventory to provide actionable insights that enhance decision-making, improve productivity, and reduce costs. Together, Longbow Advantage and Rebus empower businesses with the tools and intelligence needed to achieve operational excellence and drive measurable results.For more information about Longbow Advantage, visit longbowadvantage.com.For more information about Rebus, visit rebus.io.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.