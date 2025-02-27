Longbow Advantage Announces Ryan Uhlenkamp Appointed as Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Uhlenkamp steps into role as Longbow Advantage CEO while Gerry Brady moves to Chief Innovation Officer to lead Rebus development team

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longbow Advantage , the industry-leading supply chain technology company behind Rebus® Analytics and the global leader in warehouse software and consulting, is delighted to announce significant changes in its corporate leadership.Building on a year of substantial expansion for Longbow Advantage, these strategic changes are expected to help the company meet its growth targets for 2025 and beyond, and continue to provide robust support to customers, ensuring their ongoing satisfaction and success.Ryan Uhlenkamp steps into the role of CEO, marking a significant and positive milestone in the company’s journey, maintaining stability while advancing opportunities for growth and transformative innovation. With over 20 years in warehousing (including most recently 19 years at Blue Yonder) Ryan has a wealth of knowledge and warehouse optimization expertise. Since joining Longbow Advantage in 2022, and his subsequent promotion to COO in 2023, Ryan has driven impactful growth for the company, establishing and strengthening key customer and partner relationships and enhancing Longbow’s ability to serve the market and meet customer needs with agility and excellence.Gerry Brady, the company’s founder and current CEO, will transition into the role of Chief Innovation Officer. In this new position he will oversee the Rebus Analytics software development team and help ensure a seamless leadership transition. Brady’s singular focus on pushing future development for Rebus will continue to make it a leader in warehouse analytics and labor management software.“When I founded Longbow Advantage in 2002, my vision was to create a company that could make a lasting impact. Over the years, we’ve grown into an organization that I’m incredibly proud of,” Gerry Brady said. “Ryan’s leadership, strategic vision, and dedication to our values have been instrumental in our success. As I transition to the role of Chief Innovation Officer, I look forward to continuing to lead the Rebus software development team and supporting Ryan and the leadership team in this exciting new chapter.”This leadership transition reinforces the company’s commitment to scaling operations, innovating solutions, and delivering exceptional value to all stakeholders.“I am deeply honored to step into the role of CEO at Longbow,” Ryan Uhlenkamp said. “Since joining in 2022, I have been inspired by the passion, dedication, and talent of our team. I am committed to building on the strong foundation laid by Gerry, driving innovation, and ensuring the continued success of our customers, partners, and employees. Together, we will achieve remarkable growth and create even greater impact.”With these leadership changes, Longbow Advantage is poised for continued growth and innovation. Under Ryan’s leadership and Gerry’s continued focus on building a best-in-class product, the company remains committed to delivering industry-leading solutions that drive measurable success in warehouse operations.About Longbow AdvantageLongbow Advantage is a global leader in supply chain visibility, labor management technology, and Blue Yonder WMS implementation. Rebus Analytics is an advanced solution designed to optimize warehouse and distribution center operations. By integrating real-time data from labor, automation, and inventory, Rebus provides actionable insights that enhance decision-making, improve productivity, and reduce costs.For more information about Longbow Advantage visit https://www.longbowadvantage.com

