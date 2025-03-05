CJ Logistics America Selects Rebus Analytics to Drive Operational Visibility and Efficiency Across Network

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longbow Advantage , the supply chain technology leader behind Rebus Analytics , is proud to announce that CJ Logistics America , a leading provider of supply chain services to many of the world’s top brands, has chosen Rebus to enhance operational visibility across its extensive network of facilities. Following a rigorous evaluation process searching for a data solution, CJ Logistics found Rebus able to provide the data and reporting it needed.CJ Logistics undertook a pilot project with Rebus to test the platform’s compatibility with its proprietary warehouse management system. Within a short implementation period, Rebus began capturing and organizing the data critical to operational performance. This pilot, once validated by CJ Logistics’ Operations team, delivered the results they desired, providing value to both employees and customers. Encouraged by this success, CJ Logistics made the decision to deploy Rebus across its network of facilities.The impact was immediate and measurable for CJ Logistics. A few key savings they found from the Rebus platform include:- 50% reduction in user location overrides to prior baseline.- 5% increase in pickline accuracy contributed to a productivity boost and improved service- Shared visibility between operations and shared services replaced the need for prior reporting tools, simplifying tools and improving efficiency by 3%.- Rebus further optimized operational efficiency by reducing the time required for refresh runs, resulting in clerical time to focus on critical actions and improvementsWith Rebus, CJ Logistics has improved its operational efficiency and visibility. By partnering with Longbow Advantage, CJ Logistics continues to demonstrate its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive significant value within its customers’ supply chains.About Rebus by Longbow AdvantageLongbow Advantage is a supply chain consulting firm specializing in the implementation, integration, and optimization of Blue Yonder WMS. As the longest-standing Blue Yonder partner, we bring deep industry expertise and a proven methodology to drive operational efficiency. Our proprietary platform, Rebus Analytics, delivers real-time analytics and labor management insights by integrating labor, automation, and inventory data. Rebus empowers businesses to make smarter decisions, boost productivity, and reduce costs. Together, Longbow Advantage and Rebus provide the expertise and technology needed to optimize warehouse performance and drive long-term supply chain success.About CJ Logistics AmericaCJ Logistics America provides integrated global supply chain services, maximizing customer value through continuous improvement and innovation. Currently, CJ Logistics America operates technology-driven logistics businesses at 280 locations in 40 countries around the world. With a focus on social responsibility and sustainability through growth with customers and communities, CJ Logistics America prioritizes the well-being of the end consumer. CJ Logistics America offers an integrated, one-stop SCM service platform with air and sea international freight forwarding, warehousing and transportation contract logistics, asset-based trucking, parcel and express delivery, and supply chain consulting. As a lead logistics partner (LLP), third-party logistics provider (3PL) and supply chain consultant, CJ Logistics America helps customers leverage supply chain management as a competitive advantage, reducing total system costs, transforming business processes, improving service and facilitating growth and change.For more information about Longbow Advantage and Rebus Analytics, visit https://rebus.io/ For more information about CJ Logistics America, visit https://america.cjlogistics.com

