Minister Maropene Ramokgopa delivers keynote address on Medium-Term Development Plan priorities, 18 Mar

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will deliver a keynote address and participate in discussions at the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) Retreat on Tuesday, 18 March 2025.

The Minister’s address and participation in this retreat will focus on taking forward the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024-2029 and the priorities of the 7th administration of the South African Government.

The UNCT sets the path for the United Nations in South Africa to support and align with national development efforts. The Minister’s participation at this retreat reaffirms the continued collaboration between the South African Government and the United Nations to build a better world and to advance South Africa’s development.

