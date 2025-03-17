Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,025 in the last 365 days.

2025 Opening Day Buddy Ball Honors Legacy of Love Through Power of Play

The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities hosted their ninth-annual Buddy Ball in Long Beach

The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities hosted their ninth-annual Buddy Ball in Long Beach

Opening day for The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities ninth-annual Buddy Ball in Long Beach

Opening day for The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities ninth-annual Buddy Ball in Long Beach

The Cyclone cheerleading squad at The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities ninth-annual Buddy Ball in Long Beach

The Cyclone cheerleading squad at The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities ninth-annual Buddy Ball in Long Beach

Lyndsey Ingram with Griselda Rodriguez, LATLC's 2025 President-Elect at The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities ninth-annual Buddy Ball in Long Beach

Lyndsey Ingram with Griselda Rodriguez, LATLC's 2025 President-Elect at The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities ninth-annual Buddy Ball in Long Beach

Griselda Rodriguez, the 2025 LATLC President-Elect with Lovey at The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities ninth-annual Buddy Ball in Long Beach

Griselda Rodriguez, the 2025 LATLC President-Elect with Lovey at The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities ninth-annual Buddy Ball in Long Beach

LATLC Celebrates 9th Annual Buddy Ball, Bringing Joy & Inclusion to Children with Diverse Abilities in Long Beach

Buddy Ball embodies everything LATLC stands for—community, inclusivity, and compassion”
— Megan Klein, 2025 LATLC President
LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC) proudly celebrated the ninth-annual Buddy Ball 2025 Opening Day in Long Beach. This inspiring event brought together children with diverse abilities, their families, and dedicated volunteers for a memorable day of baseball, friendship, and fun.

Buddy Ball is a testament to perseverance, camaraderie, and the unifying power of sports. The league ensures that every child, regardless of ability, can fully participate with the support of a dedicated “Buddy.” LATLC is honored to be a principal sponsor, reinforcing the mission to uplift and empower families across Los Angeles.

A Day of Joy and Connection

LATLC enhanced the event by providing fun giveaways, including string backpacks, white foam visors with markers for personalization, and baseball-themed fidget toys—small keepsakes to remember a day filled with excitement and support.

Lyndsey Ingram threw this year’s ceremonial Opening Pitch in honor of her mother Lynette Ingram, who passed in December 2024. Lyndsey is an exceptional young girl and has been a member of Buddy Ball for many years.

“Buddy Ball embodies everything LATLC stands for—community, inclusivity, and compassion,” expressed Megan Klein, 2025 LATLC President. “Being part of an event that brings so much joy and opportunity to these incredible athletes and their families is truly an honor.”

Continuing the Commitment to Inclusivity

LATLC remains dedicated to fostering a more inclusive and supportive community by partnering with organizations like Buddy Ball. Through its ongoing efforts, LATLC continues to make a meaningful impact in the lives of children and families across Los Angeles.

For more information about LATLC and its commitment to the community, visit www.latlc.org.

Samantha Maez
EPEC Media Group, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2025 Opening Day Buddy Ball Honors Legacy of Love Through Power of Play

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more