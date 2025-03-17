2025 Opening Day Buddy Ball Honors Legacy of Love Through Power of Play

The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities hosted their ninth-annual Buddy Ball in Long Beach Opening day for The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities ninth-annual Buddy Ball in Long Beach The Cyclone cheerleading squad at The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities ninth-annual Buddy Ball in Long Beach Lyndsey Ingram with Griselda Rodriguez, LATLC's 2025 President-Elect at The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities ninth-annual Buddy Ball in Long Beach Griselda Rodriguez, the 2025 LATLC President-Elect with Lovey at The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities ninth-annual Buddy Ball in Long Beach

LATLC Celebrates 9th Annual Buddy Ball, Bringing Joy & Inclusion to Children with Diverse Abilities in Long Beach

Buddy Ball embodies everything LATLC stands for—community, inclusivity, and compassion” — Megan Klein, 2025 LATLC President

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC) proudly celebrated the ninth-annual Buddy Ball 2025 Opening Day in Long Beach. This inspiring event brought together children with diverse abilities, their families, and dedicated volunteers for a memorable day of baseball, friendship, and fun.Buddy Ball is a testament to perseverance, camaraderie, and the unifying power of sports. The league ensures that every child, regardless of ability, can fully participate with the support of a dedicated “Buddy.” LATLC is honored to be a principal sponsor, reinforcing the mission to uplift and empower families across Los Angeles.A Day of Joy and ConnectionLATLC enhanced the event by providing fun giveaways, including string backpacks, white foam visors with markers for personalization, and baseball-themed fidget toys—small keepsakes to remember a day filled with excitement and support.Lyndsey Ingram threw this year’s ceremonial Opening Pitch in honor of her mother Lynette Ingram, who passed in December 2024. Lyndsey is an exceptional young girl and has been a member of Buddy Ball for many years.“Buddy Ball embodies everything LATLC stands for—community, inclusivity, and compassion,” expressed Megan Klein, 2025 LATLC President. “Being part of an event that brings so much joy and opportunity to these incredible athletes and their families is truly an honor.”Continuing the Commitment to InclusivityLATLC remains dedicated to fostering a more inclusive and supportive community by partnering with organizations like Buddy Ball. Through its ongoing efforts, LATLC continues to make a meaningful impact in the lives of children and families across Los Angeles.For more information about LATLC and its commitment to the community, visit www.latlc.org

