U.S. Chamber Releases Report Demonstrating Strength of the Transatlantic Economy

WASHINGTON, D.C. AND BRUSSELS – The latest report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Chamber of Commerce to the EU (AmCham EU) documents the enduring strength of the transatlantic economy.

The Transatlantic Economy 2025 is the 22nd edition of the U.S. Chamber and AmCham EU’s annual review of the economic relationship binding European countries to America’s 50 states, with research conducted independently by Daniel Hamilton and Joseph Quinlan for the Foreign Policy Institute at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies.

U.S. Chamber Senior Vice President for European Affairs Marjorie Chorlins said, “The Transatlantic Economy 2025 report demonstrates in clear terms that the commercial relationship between the U.S. and Europe remains by far the largest on earth.

“The breadth and depth of our ties are peerless, whether measured in terms of goods and services trade, investment, energy flows, or digital connectivity. These ties have made both the United States and Europe stronger. Ours is now a $9.5 trillion commercial relationship, up from $8.7 trillion the prior year. Not only does the transatlantic relationship support 16 million jobs on both sides of the ocean, it also generates shared benefits that arise from our openness and our investments. It isn’t widely recognized, but the tariffs the U.S. and the EU apply to one other’s manufactured goods are very similar, with a few exceptions, and the broadest measure of our economic relationship — the current account — is balanced.”

“Political circumstances may change, but one thing is constant: the commitment of businesses on both sides of the Atlantic to work together to grow our economies. We urge officials on both sides to avoid policies that risk undermining the world’s largest commercial relationship.”