WithIt Honors Carolyn Crowley as 2025 Visionary Award and Announces 15 WOW Award Nominees

WithIt's event sponsor ANDMORE will host the 2025 WOW Awards in their IHFC Ballroom during High Point Market. ​WithIt exists to encourage and develop leadership, mentoring, education & networking opportunities for professional women in the home and furnishings industries. Our membership encompasses innovators, industry influencers, thought leaders and connectors.

The WOW Awards honors both women & men in the furnishings industry in six categories: Visionary, Leadership, Mentoring, Education, Future Leaders and Sales.

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WithIt , the women’s leadership development network for the home and furnishings industry, is proud to announce 15 WOW Award nominees, and will honor Carolyn Crowley as their 2025 Visionary Award recipient.Each of the nominee finalists, as well as the recipient of the Visionary Award, will be honored at the WOW Awards Gala , on Friday, April 25th in the IHFC International Ballroom. The evening’s agenda includes Networking & Cocktails from 6-6:50pm, 7pm Gala Dinner which is followed by the Awards Ceremony from 8-9pm. Individual tickets and 10 person sponsor tables are available to be purchased at withit.org.Leading the branding and décor for the 2025 Wow Awards Gala is Fashion Snoops, alongside volunteer committee members who are planning for an unforgettable event. “Fashion Snoops is honored to be part of this year’s décor committee, bringing the ‘La Vie en Rose’ experience to life. This theme is a celebration of optimism, creativity, and the vibrant spirit of our industry. We can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable atmosphere that reflects the passion and innovation of the WOW Awards Gala.” Jaye Anna Mize, Vice President, Advisory + Partnerships, Fashion Snoops shared. Additional 2025 WOW Awards Sponsors include ANDMORE, Jola, J.B. Hunt, Crestview Collection, Skyline Furniture and Furniture Today.Each year the annual WOW Awards honors both women and men in the home furnishings industry in six categories: Visionary, Leadership, Mentoring, Education, Future Leader and Sales Excellence. WOW Awards recipients are nominated by their peers, and recognizes business leaders and emerging professionals who have demonstrated significant impact through their work, their experience and contributing to their industry. During the WOW Awards judging process, each of the nominee finalists submits packages of supporting documentation which is judged by a panel of industry leaders.During the Wow Awards Gala, on Friday, April 25th, WithIt will present the Visionary Award to Carolyn Crowley, Founder and President of Myriad Software. WithIt’s Visionary award is the highest recognition level bestowed by their organization, and honors a woman of achievement whose actions and work have significantly impacted their industry and WithIt.As a leader within the home and furnishings industry Carolyn Crowley has been a strong supporter of WithIt, while leading an incredible career as a co-founder and experienced President of Myriad Software, who for nearly 35 years has worked to bring technology solutions to home furnishings retailers. As a woman leading a company in the computer software industry, Carolyn has demonstrated powerful and passionate leadership in the home furnishings industry through her service on the board of WithIt, ADL and the City of Hope. Her underwriting of the WithIt Education Breakfast for 10 years has allowed the organization to bring leadership and design education along with incredible networking to women across the industry, fulfilling the nonprofit's mission.“It's an honor to recognize Carolyn Crowley with the Visionary Award and to highlight her contribution to our organization as a longtime WithIt member,” says Cathy Valent, WithIt President and Vice President Sales for Springs Digital. “Carolyn’s support and vision for women in the furniture industry is inspirational and very worthy of accommodation. Her contributions to Withit as well as City of Hope and the ADL are unprecedented and deserves the honor of the Visionary Award.“Carolyn’s career has been marked by her purposeful and passionate spirit and through her connections, mentorship and partnerships. Not only has she seen the growth of Myriad Software, but she has mentored countless retailers and helped them navigate the changing retail and technology environment for many years.”In addition to honoring Crowley, WithIt will present WOW Awards in five additional categories including Leadership, Mentoring, Education, Future Leader and Sales Excellence.The Leadership Award recognizes the contributions of a woman who has demonstrated successful leadership in her company, WithIt and the home furnishings industry. Leadership Award nominees are Dorothy Belshaw, Advisor for ANDMORE; Cheminne Taylor-Smith, CEO and founder of Cheminne.com; and Laurie Tokarz, President, Restonic Mattress Co.The Mentoring Award honors a company or individual for their efforts to foster advocacy, development and promotion of women in their company and the industry. This year’s Mentoring Award nominees are LuAnn Nigara, Founder of A Well Designed Business; Mark Phillips, Chairman, Phillips Collection; and Karyn Reilly, Associate Professor of Interior Design, Forsyth Technical Community College.The Education Award recognizes an individual who has put forth significant effort to educate associates, retailers and consumers about home and furnishings. This year’s nominees are Natasha Brooks, Partner and Trainer, HFA Sales Academy; Jaye Anna Mize, Vice President, Advisory + Partnerships at Fashion Snoops; and AJ Salim, Senior Director of Licensee Sales US & Canada, Ashley Furniture.The Future Leader Award honors a young woman in the industry who has demonstrated outstanding achievement and the potential to become an industry leader. The nominees for this award are Ceci Flores, Business Development Manager, J.B. Hunt Final Mile; Kayla Miller, Director of Marketing, Universal Furniture; and Alex Seaman, SVP & co-Founder, Furniture.com.The Sales Excellence Award recognizes a woman who is extraordinary in sales, demonstrates excellence in education and relationships with her customers, and exceptional commitment to the company she represents. The nominees are Heather Bolick, Senior Vice President of Sales, Man Wah USA; Mindy Morton Leitwin, National Account Manager, Coaster Furniture; and Alison Mullins, CEO and Founder, Rep Methods, LLC.For more information about the 2025 WOW Awards and other WithIt events, visit withit.org/events.About WithIt:WithIt, is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1997 on the core belief that women should play a major role in the growth and development of the retail and home furnishings industries. Expanding on the values and their initial mission, WithIt has grown to include international membership, whose supporters encompasses innovators, influencers, thought leaders and senior executives for leading retailers, home and furnishings brands. WithIt works to uplift, and help women to see the value in forging relationships, networking, encouraging and developing education, mentoring, and leadership opportunities. To create and build space for women leaders and to empower young females entering our industry, WithIt is supported by national sponsors who are active partners in growing the organization, including Andmore, Tempur Sealy, Myriad Software, FurnitureDealer.net, J.B. Hunt Final Mile, Synchrony Bank and more.

