Vocalist of the Year 50+ John Michael Ferrari NACMAI

PIGEON FORGE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North American Country Music Association International (NACMAI) has named veteran singer-songwriter John Michael Ferrari as Vocalist of the Year in the prestigious 50+ category. Adding to this distinguished recognition, Ferrari was also awarded two Horizon Awards for his standout original songs: the poignant Gospel track "Bring Me Home", a heartfelt ode to the journey to Heaven, and the compelling New Country anthem "I Keep Rollin' On", a story of a traveling gambler in search of peace. Both tracks were expertly produced by Pepper Jay and recorded at Nashville's renowned Beaird Music Group During the 2025 NACMAI Country Music Week, held from March 11th to 16th at the magnificent Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge, Ferrari captivated audiences with performances of two additional original songs: "Yes I Do" and "One Heck of a Girl". Accompanied by the breathtaking background vocals of Sophie Love, Ferrari delivered memorable and heartfelt renditions. He also cherished the opportunity to collaborate with young members of the West Coast Country Music Association, ("WCCMA") performing a rousing rendition of "Stand", written by Anne Wilson. Founded by Gwyn Sanborn in 2009, and assisted by Rhonda Parish, its executive secretary, WCCMA has become a pillar in the Temecula Valley, California area.The annual NACMAI event brought together artists, songwriters, musicians, and performers from across the globe, creating a vibrant celebration of Country and Gospel music. The association’s mission is to foster and promote the development of the Country and Gospel Music industry worldwide, providing resources, connections, and opportunities for members of the community to grow and thrive.John Michael Ferrari, whose career is marked by countless accolades and radio charts, and a deep connection to his audience, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and the friendships he’s built within the music industry. For the latest updates on his career and music, visit www.JohnMichaelFerrari.com

