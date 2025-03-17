Marc Hamer Appointed Chair of Unilog Customer Advisory Board

Unilog announces the appointment of Marc Hamer, Executive Vice President, CIO & CTO of Orgill, as Chair of the Unilog Customer Advisory Board (CAB).

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Unilog CAB is a strategic forum where Unilog customers provide essential feedback and insights on the company’s products and services, guiding its business strategies and product development. This collaborative group of industry leaders plays a vital role in helping Unilog stay attuned to market trends and customer needs, driving innovation and fostering exceptional customer experiences. The role of the Unilog CAB Chair is a newly created position, introduced as part of Unilog’s efforts to evolve and strengthen the CAB. This appointment underscores Unilog’s commitment to enhancing the board’s impact, its governance, and ensuring it continues to drive meaningful outcomes for customers and the industry.As Chair, Marc Hamer will work with stakeholders to enhance the CAB’s impact by leading discussions, facilitating collaboration among members, and providing strategic guidance to align Unilog’s priorities with customer objectives. With his extensive leadership experience at Orgill and deep expertise in retail technology and business transformation, Marc brings invaluable insights to this pivotal role.“We are thrilled to welcome Marc Hamer as the Chair of the Unilog Customer Advisory Board,” said Suchit Bachalli, CEO of Unilog. “Marc’s unparalleled expertise and passion for innovation will drive meaningful conversations and strengthen our commitment to delivering value-driven solutions for our customers. There is much to learn from the advancements in retail technology and Marc’s leadership will help propel the CAB’s mission to foster strategic alignment and spark industry-leading innovation.”“I am honored to join Unilog’s Customer Advisory Board as Chair and work alongside a talented group of industry leaders,” said Marc Hamer. “The CAB is a unique opportunity to foster collaboration, drive innovation, and deliver meaningful impact for Unilog’s customers. I look forward to building on the board’s momentum and helping shape the future of Unilog’s solutions to meet the dynamic needs of our industry.”About UnilogUnilog is the leader in connected product content and commerce, delivering the platform, content, and connectivity businesses need to succeed in the digital arena. Our suite of solutions helps wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and specialty retailers sell more, stay relevant, and reduce their cost to serve. For more information, visit www.UnilogCorp.com

