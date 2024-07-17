2024 Paradigm B2B Combine Awards Unilog 6 Gold Medals for CX1 CIMM2 Solution
Connected product content and commerce provider’s CX1 eCommerce platform earns 10 of 12 medalsWAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unilog announced today that it has once again received six gold medals in Paradigm B2B’s latest independent assessment of digital commerce solutions for midmarket businesses. The 2024 Paradigm B2B Combine report created by Andy Hoar, a leading authority on B2B eCommerce business and strategy, awarded Unilog’s CX1 CIMM2 eCommerce platform with 10 medals in total.
Since Paradigm B2B published its first Combine report in 2019, Unilog has continued to be recognized for its powerful product content-driven digital commerce solutions and value proposition, earning more and higher caliber medals each year.
Using a gold, silver, and bronze award structure, Paradigm B2B presented Unilog with six gold medals for Customer Service & Support, Total Cost of Ownership, Content & Data Management, Promotions Management, Sales & Channel Enablement, and Site Search. The company also received three silver medals for Vision & Strategy, Transaction Management, and Integrations, Operations & Infrastructure. New to this year’s report, Unilog received a bronze medal for its Ability to Execute.
The Paradigm B2B Combine report noted several CX1 CIMM2 platform strengths, including a best-of-breed PIM with the opportunity to bundle a leading product content-as-a-service subscription, a novel go-to-market approach via trade associations and buying groups, site search functionality, strong promotions capability, and the ability to quickly and easily provision new sites, create microsites, and produce landing pages.
Hoar created the Paradigm B2B Combine to give professionals who buy eCommerce solutions an unvarnished assessment of how well vendors are performing in critical categories. “I designed our evaluation to mirror the combine process that professional sports teams use to determine the capabilities and fit of draft candidates,” explained Hoar, Paradigm B2B CEO. “The Paradigm B2B Combine zeros in on the individual strengths and weaknesses of vendors so that eCommerce teams can easily determine where and how a solution best meets their customer needs.”
“This year’s Paradigm B2B Combine evaluation continues to articulate that our CX1 CIMM2 eCommerce solution is well-suited for midmarket B2B companies looking for a vendor with a powerful product content-driven value proposition,” said Unilog CEO Suchit Bachalli. “At Unilog, we help businesses grow with our purpose-built connected product content and commerce solutions – and support them every step of the way.”
About Paradigm B2B
Paradigm B2B’s purpose is to help guide B2B companies through today’s complex, digital-first environment. Paradigm B2B focuses on offering high-quality advice that’s well-informed and immediately actionable. For more information, visit paradigmb2b.com.
About Unilog
Unilog is the leader in connected product content and commerce, delivering the platform, content, and connectivity businesses need to succeed in the digital arena. Our connected suite of solutions helps wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and specialty retailers sell more, stay relevant, and reduce their cost to serve. For more information, visit https://unilogcorp.com/paradigm-b2b-combine-2024/.
