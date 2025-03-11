Unilog's EVOLVE 2025 Offers New and More Ways to Connect, Learn, and Grow in the Digital Marketplace

EVOLVE 2025 will include a series of virtual and in-person events aimed at delivering strategies and insights for the technology solution provider’s customers

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unilog is excited to announce an expanded format for this year’s EVOLVE event. Traditionally a single, in-person conference, EVOLVE 2025 will consist of four events presented in both virtual and in-person formats, offering attendees greater flexibility and deeper insights into the Unilog digital tools they use to propel their digital channel.Each event will center on a specific solution from Unilog’s CX1 Platform of products. Of the three half-day virtual events, one will be tailored to those using CX1 Showroom, one will be for customers using the CX1 PIM and CX1 Product Content, and the other will be specifically for CX1 eCommerce users. The in-person conference will be held over one-and-a-half days and will also be devoted to CX1 eCommerce.“We’re following our event mantra and doing some evolving ourselves by turning our traditional annual event into four high-impact events,” said Suchit Bachalli, CEO of Unilog. “With more focused content and event format options, our EVOLVE 2025 series provides greater accessibility and value for our customers, as well as any businesses considering adding new digital capabilities.”This year’s EVOLVE events will provide more ways to connect, learn, and grow through educational tracks, customer success stories, interactive sessions, and an open forum for attendee questions. EVOLVE 2025 kicks off with its CX1 Showroom Edition virtual event on May 14 for decorative plumbing and hardware customers. The second virtual event, the CX1 Product Content Edition, will be held on July 23 and focus on Unilog’s product content and PIM solutions.September 8-9, Unilog will host its only in-person event in the series in Dallas, Texas, and will provide a deep dive into Unilog’s CX1 CIMM2 eCommerce solution. Attendees of this CX1 eCommerce Edition will participate in workshops, hear from fellow CX1 CIMM2 users, and get a preview of the upcoming CX1 CIMM2 innovations on Unilog’s roadmap. The final event in the EVOLVE 2025 series is scheduled for November 18 and will offer a virtual version of the CX1 eCommerce Edition for attendees.Unilog’s first EVOLVE 2025 event, the CX1 Showroom Edition, is now open for registration for both Unilog customers and non-customers interested in learning about their eCommerce solutions for decorative plumbing and hardware showrooms.To read more about Unilog’s EVOLVE 2025 Series: More Ways to Connect, Learn, and Grow, find additional event information, or contact a Unilog representative with questions, visit UnilogCorp.com/EVOLVE-2025 About UnilogUnilog is the leader in connected product content and commerce, delivering the platform, content, and connectivity businesses need to succeed in the digital arena. Our connected suite of solutions helps wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and specialty retailers sell more, stay relevant, and reduce their cost to serve. For more information, visit UnilogCorp.com

