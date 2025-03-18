Bill of Rights Institute and Konica Minolta Partner to Support 50,000 Civics and History Students 

Konica Minolta’s generous support will help provide pocket constitutions to classrooms throughout the United States.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Civics and history teachers will have a fresh supply of free pocket constitutions to help their students study America’s founding documents.And it is all thanks to the generosity of Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta).The Bill of Rights Institute announced today that Konica Minolta, a market leader in office technology solutions, has agreed to support the Institute’s Power of the Printed Word campaign.Through Power of the Printed Word, the Bill of Rights Institute delivers “pocket constitutions” to classrooms throughout the United States. These portable booklets include copies of America’s founding documents, including the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, and Bill of Rights, and civics and history teachers depend on these classroom resources every year.Konica Minolta is providing financial support that will help distribute 50,000 pocket constitutions to classrooms.“We are extremely honored and proud to support the Bill of Rights Institute in their mission to drive high-quality civic education, and excited to help bring this important piece of our history to students,” said Jason Dizzine, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “As a leader in office equipment as well as production and industrial print, at Konica Minolta we truly believe in the power of print. This partnership opportunity perfectly combined that outlook with our ongoing commitment to invest in the education of our future leaders.”Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb thanked Konica Minolta for its leadership in supporting America’s civics and history classrooms.“We all have a stake in educating America’s youth and helping them become informed, civically engaged members of society,” Bobb said. “We deeply appreciate Konica Minolta’s commitment to supporting educators and young people all across our great nation.”To learn more about how to support the Power of the Printed Word campaign, visit the Bill of Rights Institute website About the Bill of Rights InstituteThe Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. To learn more about Bill of Rights Institute programs and resources, visit www.mybri.org About Konica MinoltaKonica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta’s 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact,” and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta’s bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

