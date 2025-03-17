ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK RAISES OVER $850,000 WITH 41ST ANNUAL HUNGER WALK RUN

Community rallied to make huge strides in fight against hunger

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The greater Atlanta community recently put their best foot forward in the fight against hunger and helped raise over $850,000 to benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank . During the 41st annual Hunger Walk Run, participants of all ages came together, in-person and virtually to help raise awareness and much-needed funds to support our food insecure neighbors in metro Atlanta and North Georgia.“We are delighted to wrap up another successful Hunger Walk Run and extend our most heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated and supported this cherished event,” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “As the need for our services increases, we are grateful for the continued support of our partners, sponsors, donors, volunteers, and those in the Atlanta community who enable us to continue our vital programs and to provide access to nutritious meals and critical resources for those in need.”Hunger Walk Run is a signature event of the Atlanta Community Food Bank and is open to individuals of all ages and abilities. The 5K walk and fun run is a family-friendly event featuring music, warm-ups, food vendors, a kids zone, and more.Every registration made an important impact as each registered walker helped provide 90 meals and each runner helped provide 120 meals. Throughout the history of Hunger Walk Run, more than $15.5 million has been raised for hunger relief.The funds raised, thus far, from this year’s event will provide over 2.5 million meals -- and donations are still being accepted! For those who weren’t able to attend Hunger Walk Run, but would still like to show their support, donations will be accepted through March 31 at hungerwalkrun.org The Atlanta Community Food Bank is the Southeast's largest food bank and, each month, provides 240,000 households with healthy and nutritious food. The organization works with more than 700 nonprofit partners to help fight food insecurity in the communities they serve.For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, including how you can help, visit www.acfb.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.

