GetHairMD™ Partners with Clarity Medical Aesthetics to Offer Advanced Hair Restoration Solutions in Connecticut

Connecticut's premier med spa expands with innovative hair loss treatments at new Clarity Wellness facility in Guilford

GUILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD™, a leading provider of cutting-edge hair restoration treatments, today announced a strategic partnership with Clarity Medical Aesthetics, Connecticut's premier medical aesthetics provider. This collaboration introduces GetHairMD's comprehensive suite of hair restoration solutions at the newly launched Clarity Wellness facility in Guilford, CT.Under the leadership of Kati Midgley, PA-C and Medical Director Dr. Elie M. Ferneini, MD, DMD, MHS, MBA, FACS, Clarity Medical Aesthetics has established itself as a trusted name in aesthetic medicine. The addition of GetHairMD's services at their new Clarity Wellness facility marks a significant expansion of their comprehensive wellness offerings, which include hormone replacement therapy and other advanced aesthetic treatments."The integration of GetHairMD's innovative hair restoration solutions perfectly aligns with our commitment to comprehensive aesthetic and wellness care," said Cynthia Delott, COO of Clarity Medical Aesthetics. "The overwhelming response to our open house demonstrates the strong demand for these services in our community. By partnering with GetHairMD, we can now offer our patients the most advanced, FDA-cleared solutions for hair restoration."With this partnership, the Clarity team joins the GetHairMD™ network of experienced physicians who specialize in all forms and causes of hair loss."Clarity Medical Aesthetics' reputation for excellence and their impressive team of healthcare professionals make them an ideal partner," said Paul Herchman, GetHairMD CEO. "Their new Clarity Wellness facility represents the perfect environment for delivering our clinically proven, effective non-invasive hair restoration solutions to patients in Connecticut."About Hair Loss and GetHairMD's SolutionsHair loss affects over 50% of adult men and over 40% of adult women, often causing emotional distress and impacting self-confidence.GetHairMD offers a variety of personalized solutions for patients battling hair loss.These solutions range from non-invasive treatments including laser therapy, topical medications, and at-home therapies to minimally invasive hair grafting.GetHairMD is one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion for hair loss, delivering a specially formulated serum directly into the scalp for superior results.About Clarity Medical AestheticsClarity Medical Aesthetics is Connecticut's leading provider of cutting-edge aesthetic treatments, recognized as the Best Med Spa in Connecticut. With a focus on customized long-term treatment plans and a welcoming boutique environment, their team of experienced professionals includes skilled practitioners Kati Midgley, PA-C, Elissa Crerar, RN, Heather DeMaio, RN, and Bianca Patel, PA-C. The newly launched Clarity Wellness facility expands their service offerings to include comprehensive wellness solutions, including hormone replacement therapy and advanced hair restoration.About GetHairMD™GetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining cutting-edge technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to over 47 locations nationally.

