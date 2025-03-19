Manjeri Skincare Partners with Wolf & Badger for Global Online Launch

Wolf & Badger Manjeri Skincare

Experience holistic body care globally—Manjeri Skincare partners with Wolf & Badger to bring luxury, ethically sourced skincare to a worldwide audience.

Our partnership with Wolf & Badger marks a key step in expanding Manjeri Skincare globally. We're excited to share our transformative body care rituals and grow on this platform.” — Rhoda Wasswas, CEO and Founder

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manjeri Skincare is thrilled to announce its official launch on Wolf & Badger , the globally renowned marketplace for independent, ethically-driven brands. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Manjeri Skincare’s mission to redefine body care with high-quality, naturally inspired formulations and global skin rituals.Why Wolf & Badger?Wolf & Badger has established itself as a premier platform championing independent, sustainable, and innovative brands. With a strong commitment to conscious consumerism, their values align perfectly with Manjeri Skincare’s dedication to ethically sourced, eco-conscious beauty. Through this retail partnership, Manjeri Skincare is now available online to a global audience seeking holistic body care. Whether shopping from London, New York, or anywhere in between, customers can easily discover and purchase the brand's best-selling exfoliating body scrubs, luxurious body butters, nourishing body oils, and signature accessories. Whether shopping from London, New York, or anywhere in between, customers can easily discover and purchase the brand’s best-selling exfoliating body scrubs, luxurious body butters, nourishing body oils, and signature accessories.Exploring In-Store ExpansionNow that Manjeri Skincare is available online through Wolf & Badger, the brand is setting its sights on expanding into the retailer’s flagship locations in London, New York, and Los Angeles later in 2025. These high-end storefronts offer immersive shopping experiences, allowing customers to engage with expert retail staff and explore independent brands in person.A presence in these flagship stores would allow customers to experience Manjeri Skincare’s luxurious textures, scents, and transformative benefits firsthand. From swatching the SunGlow Shimmer Body Oil to feeling the rich hydration of the Sweet Almond Body Butter, this expansion would bring the brand’s sensory rituals to life.Manjeri Skincare is also exploring opportunities for in-store activations, sampling events, and exclusive product displays to introduce its products to new audiences. Future collaborations may include seasonal pop-ups, exclusive in-store product drops, and VIP shopping events to create an engaging, hands-on experience for customers.What Sets Manjeri Skincare Apart?Unlike conventional body care brands, Manjeri Skincare is deeply rooted in heritage and ritual-based self-care. Inspired by centuries-old beauty traditions from around the world, the brand is committed to delivering high-quality, results-driven formulations without compromising on sustainability. Manjeri Skincare sources the finest natural ingredients, ensuring that each product nurtures the skin while providing a sensorial experience. With a focus on rich botanical oils, exfoliating blends, and deeply moisturizing formulas, the brand stands as a leader in holistic beauty.Shop Your Manjeri Skincare FavoritesWith our online launch on Wolf & Badger, Manjeri Skincare’s cult-favorite products are now more accessible than ever to glow-seekers worldwide. From the deep exfoliation of the Coconut Bliss Body Scrub to the ultra-hydrating Sweet Almond Body Butter and the radiant finish of the SunGlow Shimmer Body Oil, customers can shop with confidence, knowing they are investing in high-quality body care that prioritizes both effectiveness and ethics.Additionally, Manjeri Skincare is planning to introduce exclusive, limited-edition products available only through Wolf & Badger’s retail stores. These special releases will celebrate the fusion of global skincare traditions with modern beauty innovations, making them must-have additions to any skincare collection.The Future of Manjeri SkincareAs Manjeri Skincare continues to grow, strategic partnerships like this fuel its mission to bring body care rooted in heritage, wellness, and sustainability to a global audience. With each milestone, the brand reaffirms its commitment to holistic, results-driven body care—honoring traditions while embracing innovation.Beyond Wolf & Badger, Manjeri Skincare envisions expansion into prestigious spas, boutique hotels, and wellness retreats, introducing its products to luxury and self-care enthusiasts. The brand is also working on new formulations that uphold its high standards for clean, effective, and culturally inspired body care solutions.Join the Glow Movement Manjeri Skincare invites customers to celebrate this exciting moment. Visit wolfandbadger.com to explore the latest collections and experience the glow that Manjeri Skincare is known for.About Manjeri SkincareFounded in 2022, Manjeri Skincare is a luxury beauty brand dedicated to holistic body care inspired by timeless traditions and sustainable innovation. Rooted in East African rituals and the legacy of the founder’s grandmother, Manjeri, the brand creates luxurious products designed to empower individuals to embrace their natural glow while protecting the planet. With a commitment to ethically sourced ingredients and sustainable practices, Manjeri Skincare offers high-quality body care products, organic bath accessories, and educational resources that empower individuals to embrace holistic skincare while enhancing skin health and well-being.

