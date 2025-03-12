Manjeri Skincare Pledges 1% of Sales to Environmental Causes Through 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet Manjeri Skincare

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manjeri Skincare is proud to announce its official partnership with 1% for the Planet, committing 1% of annual sales—not just profits—to supporting environmental organizations focused on sustainability, conservation, and climate action.Why Manjeri Skincare Joined 1% for the PlanetAs a brand founded on holistic skincare and natural beauty, Manjeri Skincare has always prioritized ethical and environmentally conscious business practices. Joining 1% for the Planet is a natural extension of this commitment, ensuring that our environmental efforts go beyond words and create measurable impact.Manjeri Skincare joined 1% for the Planet to ensure authentic and transparent giving. Many brands claim to support sustainability, but few take measurable action. This partnership guarantees that our contributions go directly to vetted environmental nonprofits that are held accountable for their impact.Our decision to join 1% for the Planet also allows us to amplify our sustainability efforts. While we already focus on responsible sourcing, sustainable packaging, and plastic reduction, this partnership enables us to contribute to global conservation initiatives beyond our direct business operations.Today’s consumers are more conscious than ever, choosing brands that align with their values. By pledging 1% of our sales, we reinforce our commitment to sustainability, ensuring that every Manjeri Skincare purchase contributes to real environmental action.Additionally, this initiative brings us one step closer to our long-term sustainability goals, including reducing our carbon footprint and supporting environmental efforts that protect ecosystems and fight climate change.Finally, our partnership with 1% for the Planet helps us give back to communities in Uganda, a region deeply connected to our brand’s heritage. Through this program, we support reforestation, clean water access, and sustainable agriculture projects that align with Manjeri Skincare’s vision of holistic wellness and responsible stewardship. Through 1% for the Planet, thousands of member businesses have collectively raised over $700 million to fund environmental initiatives worldwide.Manjeri Skincare is a luxury beauty brand dedicated to holistic body care, sustainability, and preserving global beauty traditions. As an advocate for eco-conscious self-care, we combine high-performance ingredients with time-honored rituals to create effective, planet-friendly formulations.Founded in 2022 by Rhoda Wasswas, Manjeri Skincare is inspired by East African beauty traditions and the legacy of the founder’s grandmother, Manjeri. The brand is committed to reducing plastic waste, promoting sustainable sourcing, and now, supporting global environmental initiatives through 1% for the Planet. Experience the power of tradition, innovation, and conscious beauty with Manjeri Skincare—available at manjeriskincare.com, Amazon, and Flying Solo locations in NYC and Paris.1% for the Planet is a global organization dedicated to ensuring the planet and future generations thrive. Acting as an accountability partner for businesses, 1% for the Planet makes environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling, and third-party certification.Founded in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard (founder of Patagonia) and Craig Mathews (founder of Blue Ribbon Flies), 1% for the Planet has grown into a worldwide network of thousands of businesses and environmental partners working together for a more sustainable future.Look for the 1% for the Planet logo to shop with purpose and learn more at onepercentfortheplanet.org.For Media Inquiries📧 Brand & Marketing Team, 1% for the Planet📞 802-861-0460✉ marketing@onepercentfortheplanet.org

