Manjeri Skincare Expands Its Holistic Lineup with the Luxurious Peach Serenity Body Wash

At Manjeri Skincare, we’re passionate about premium products and results. The Peach Serenity Body Wash blends holistic beauty and wellness, inspired by traditions and rituals for modern self-care.” — Rhoda Wasswas

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manjeri Skincare has launched the Peach Serenity Body Wash , a sulfate-free cleanser crafted to nourish, hydrate, and revitalize the skin. This latest addition to the brand’s body care collection reflects its ongoing commitment to combining high-performance skincare with sustainable practices. Recently, the Peach Serenity Body Wash earned a feature in the January edition of British Vogue, cementing its status as an innovative product in the clean beauty space.The Peach Serenity Body Wash is designed to be suitable for all skin types, offering a gentle cleanse while delivering hydration and nourishment. Its thoughtfully developed formula features a blend of skin-benefiting ingredients that cleanse, soothe, and revitalize the skin. Glycerin, a natural humectant, provides long-lasting hydration by drawing moisture into the skin, while trehalose helps protect the skin barrier and supports hydration levels. Vitamin B3, also known as niacinamide, plays a crucial role in brightening the skin, evening its tone, and reducing redness. The inclusion of ceramides ensures that moisture is locked in, leaving the skin feeling soft and smooth after every use.The formula also incorporates licorice leaf extract, known for its brightening properties, which helps reduce the appearance of dark spots and promote a more even complexion. Sophora flavescens root offers powerful antioxidant protection, shielding the skin from environmental stressors and contributing to a healthy, balanced appearance. To further enhance its hydrating benefits, the body wash includes ophiopogon japonicus root, which soothes and refreshes the skin, and ginseng extract, which revitalizes and supports a youthful glow. Prickly pear extract rounds out the formulation, delivering deep hydration and improving skin elasticity for a radiant, supple finish.The Peach Serenity Body Wash is a sulfate-free product, ensuring a gentle yet effective cleanse. Unlike traditional body washes that rely on sulfates for their foaming action, this formulation avoids harsh ingredients that can strip the skin of its natural oils. As a result, the Peach Serenity Body Wash provides a refreshing cleanse without compromising the skin’s natural moisture balance, making it ideal for those with dry or sensitive skin.Manjeri Skincare has also prioritized sustainability in the development of this product. The Peach Serenity Body Wash is free from parabens, synthetic dyes, and other harsh chemicals, ensuring that it is both skin- and eco-friendly. Its packaging is crafted from recyclable materials as part of the brand’s mission to reduce plastic waste. Additionally, for every bottle sold, Manjeri Skincare partners with global initiatives to recover and recycle one pound of plastic waste , making every purchase an active contribution to environmental conservation.This new product integrates seamlessly into a holistic body care routine, offering a luxurious yet simple approach to self-care. The Peach Serenity Body Wash is designed to pair well with exfoliation tools such as the Glow Loofah Sponge Pad or Exfoliating Gloves, which help prepare the skin by removing dead cells and revealing a smoother surface. After cleansing, the Sweet Almond Body Butter or Sunglow Shimmer Body Oil can be applied to lock in hydration and enhance the skin’s radiance. This thoughtful sequence transforms the daily shower into an indulgent ritual, emphasizing rejuvenation and relaxation.Manjeri Skincare, founded in 2022, draws inspiration from the timeless beauty of its namesake, Manjeri, as well as the ancient skincare traditions of East Africa. The brand’s mission is rooted in empowering individuals to embrace their natural glow by offering products that combine indulgence, efficacy, and sustainability. The Peach Serenity Body Wash joins an existing lineup of body care essentials, including the Grapefruit Body Scrub, Sweet Almond Body Butter, and Glow Loofah Sponge Pad, all designed to work together to elevate body care into a mindful, rejuvenating experience.Since its inception, Manjeri Skincare has gained recognition for its innovative approach to body care. The Peach Serenity Body Wash’s inclusion in British Vogue is a testament to the brand’s growing impact within the beauty industry. With consumers increasingly seeking clean, sustainable products, Manjeri Skincare continues to position itself as a leader in the holistic beauty space.The Peach Serenity Body Wash is now available for purchase on the Manjeri Skincare website, offering direct access to the brand’s entire collection. Customers can also find the product through select retail partners, including Flying Solo NYC and Paris, as well as on Amazon. With these options, Manjeri Skincare ensures the Peach Serenity Body Wash is accessible to a diverse and growing audience.Manjeri Skincare remains committed to creating high-quality, sustainable products that prioritize both skin health and environmental impact. By blending cultural heritage with modern science, the brand empowers individuals to embrace self-care and invest in their natural beauty.For more information, visit manjeriskincare.com.

