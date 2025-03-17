McClung PR Expands Leadership Team with Key Appointments

Kathleen McClung, Vice President, Public Relations & Corporate Communications Kate Raddatz, Vice President, Media Relations

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- McClung PR is strengthening its leadership team with two key announcements: Kathleen McClung is joining the firm as Vice President, Public Relations & Corporate Communications, and Kate Raddatz has been promoted to Vice President, Media Relations.Kathleen McClung joins McClung PR after 15 years of public relations experience at a Fortune 500 company, having served as a corporate officer and a leader of external PR at Ameriprise Financial. In this role, she managed corporate communications, media relations, and brand positioning, developing strategies that enhanced visibility and reputation At McClung PR, she will leverage her expertise to support corporate, advocacy and nonprofit clients with strategic communications, crisis management, and executive positioning. Kathleen is the wife of McClung PR founder and CEO, Brian McClung.“Kathleen’s addition to McClung PR is a major win for our clients and our firm,” said Brian McClung. “Her extensive experience in corporate communications and media strategy at the highest levels brings significant expertise to our team. Kathleen’s ability to navigate complex reputational challenges, craft impactful messaging, and drive strategic initiatives will be invaluable as we continue to help our clients tell their stories, strengthen their brands, and take on new growth opportunities amid a complex and ever-changing news and social media environment.”Additionally, McClung PR is recognizing the outstanding contributions of Kate Raddatz, who has been with the firm for nearly three years, by promoting her to Vice President, Media Relations. A WCCO-TV Emmy-winning journalist of nearly a decade, Kate has strong relationships with media outlets across the region and has led numerous successful public relations and crisis communications campaigns for corporate and nonprofit clients in her time at McClung PR.“Kate’s ability to craft compelling stories and build trusted relationships with the media has been instrumental in driving results for our clients,” said Brian McClung. “With experience in broadcast and print journalism, she brings invaluable storytelling expertise to our work. In addition to leading media relations efforts and media coaching with our clients, Kate is a dynamic public speaker and skilled host for panels, press conferences, and other forums. Her media strategy and involvement in events helps influence audiences that matter most. Her promotion reflects the leadership she has shown and the impact she continues to make at McClung PR.”With these leadership additions, McClung PR continues to grow as a premier public relations and strategic communications firm, offering expertise in media relations, corporate communications, crisis management, and public affairs. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to amplify your story, enhance your reputation, and inspire action, including:Public Relations & Media RelationsMcClung PR has a long history of crafting media-dominating pitches and securing millions of earned media impressions for clients across industries. From newsrooms to corporate boardrooms, the firm’s connections and expertise ensure that stories are not only told but heard.Social Media & Influencer OutreachIn partnership with Miller SRM, McClung PR creates award-winning social media strategies that elevate brands and foster engagement. The firm also specializes in influencer marketing, connecting clients with the right influencers to amplify their messages authentically.Crisis CommunicationsThe firm is a trusted partner in times of crisis, offering preparation, media training, and in-the-moment support. McClung PR works diligently to help businesses reestablish trust with their essential stakeholders.Media & Public Speaking TrainingMcClung PR ensures that clients are 100% prepared for any media interview, speech, or public appearance. The firm’s senior-level talent provides tailored coaching to help individuals and organizations confidently share their stories with the world.Video Content CreationFrom concept development to post-production, McClung PR crafts compelling video content that engages audiences and communicates your brand’s message with impact.For more information about McClung PR, visit mcclungpr.com.---About McClung PRMcClung PR is a full-service public relations firm founded in 2010 that specializes in public relations, media relations, social media strategy, crisis communications, and video content creation. Founded by Brian McClung, the firm combines decades of experience in media, politics, and business to deliver powerful storytelling and expert guidance to businesses, nonprofits, and organizations.For more information, visit mcclungpr.com or email Brian@McClungPR.com to learn how McClung PR can amplify your message and help you achieve your communications goals.

