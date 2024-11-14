Mall of America® kicks off Black Friday by giving away thousands of incredible prizes for the most magical time of year

For many families and friends, spending Black Friday at the Mall of America is an annual tradition, so we strive to provide them with heartwarming and magical memories.” — Jill Renslow, Chief Business Development & Marketing Officer

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown to Black Friday at Mall of America® has officially begun! In the spirit of the holidays, Mall of America will continue its tradition of closing on Thanksgiving. The Mall will re-open its doors on Black Friday at 7 a.m. to a line of thousands of excited shoppers ready to embrace their holiday traditions, score unbelievable deals, win exceptional prizes, and enjoy a variety of festive entertainment throughout the Mall.“Black Friday is our favorite day of the year here at Mall of America,” said Jill Renslow, Chief Business Development & Marketing Officer at Mall of America. “We pride ourselves on bringing joy and creating special moments for everyone who walks through our doors. Seeing the crowds of people eagerly lined up waiting to experience all the wonder of Black Friday and the holiday season is always a highlight for our team. For many families and friends, spending Black Friday at the Mall is an annual tradition, so we strive to provide them with heartwarming and magical memories.”Black Friday Mystery Cards, presented by Minnesota Lottery, are back by popular demand! As guests enter through the North Entrance doors, thousands of visitors will be given a Black Friday Mystery Card that will reveal what prize is in store for them and where they should go to receive it. Each Mystery Card will unveil one of three tiers of prizes – Silver, Gold, or our coveted Doorbuster prizes. They will either be directed to pick up their Silver prize at one of our retailers or they will be sent to the Gold Redemption Center. Big winners will head to our one-and-only Doorbuster Zone! That’s right, our iconic Doorbusters are returning for a second year! Last year, we wanted to lean into the nostalgia of doorbusters, in a larger-than-life Mall of America way. Designated Doorbuster characters will bust through a physical door to deliver the guests’ prize valued up to nearly $600.The first 200 people in line at the North Entrance of the Mall on Black Friday will also receive a $25 Mall of America gift card in addition to their Mystery Card. Plus, one lucky winner within the first 200 guests will be the PEPSI PRIZE winner. This winner will receive $2,500 courtesy of Pepsi.Adding to the excitement of Black Friday at Mall of America is an incredible lineup of festive live entertainment all weekend long. Take a break from your holiday shopping in the HuntingtonBank Rotunda and catch a variety of performances! KFAN FM 100.3 kicks off Black Friday with a special live broadcast from the Mall where they will be giving away tickets, jerseys, and merchandise from various Minnesota teams. Music by Bells2Go, an unbelievable performance featuring an instrument that plays 35 cast bronze bells at the same time, will fill the Rotunda. Plus, shoppers will get to experience exciting breakdance performances by Cypher Side Dance School and musical numbers from Nate Hance and the Cocktail Combo, a dynamic trio that brings a festive twist to a variety of musical genres.Friday, November 29:• 7 – 9 a.m. – KFAN Power Trip Live Broadcasting• 10 a.m., Noon, 2 + 4 p.m. – Bells2Go• 11 a.m., 1 + 3 p.m. – Cypher Side Dance School• 5 p.m. – Nate Hance + Cocktail Combo PerformanceThroughout the weekend, Mall of America will host a variety of community organizations for those wanting to give back and support several amazing causes. This includes Festival of Trees, Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringers, and Mall of America will serve as a Toys for Tots donation site with donation bins located at a variety of retailers.Candy Cane Institute, the elf-run, Santa-approved ‘holiday research lab’ will officially open on Black Friday. Santa’s top team of elves have set up Candy Cane Institute at Mall of America to find the true meaning of the holiday season! Tickets to Candy Cane Institute include a self-guided tour, digital photos, and interactive elf stops along the way. Plus, a very special visit from Santa himself!Plus, experience the wonder of rewards this season with our MOA Holiday Rewards program. From now until December 24, the more you shop, the more you can earn! Mall of America visitors can earn three MOA Insider points for every dollar spent at MOA and MOA Insiders Premium users will receive five points with every purchase. All guests have to do is upload their receipts to the Mall of America app and watch their points add up. Guests who shop, dine, or play at MOA can cash in their points for great rewards like attraction passes, VIP Tour tickets, dining perks, products from Mall of America retailers, and more!This holiday season, Mall of America has added a handful of unique pop-up stores for even more holiday shopping possibilities. Rent the Runway has returned for another incredible pop-up style sample sale offering thousands of pre-loved designer women’s clothing and accessories for up to 90% off retail value. Renowned Minnesota artist and long-time friend of the Mall, Adam Turman, has brought his first-ever retail space to Mall of America for the holiday season with a variety of art and merchandise. Plus, the Minneapolis Craft Market, a pop-up marketplace featuring more than 30 unique vendors and local designers, will officially open on Black Friday and will be open every Saturday and Sunday until December 22.Mall of America is home to a variety of amazing small businesses – celebrate with them on Small Business Saturday. Guests who are looking to participate in Cyber Monday at Mall of America can enjoy 40% off annual passes and 30% off unlimited ride wristbands at Nickelodeon Universe, plus get buy one get one free general admission tickets to Crayola Experience.Black Friday Weekend Mall Hours:Thanksgiving: CLOSEDFriday, November 29: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.Saturday, November 30: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.Sunday, December 1: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.Monday, December 2: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

