Mall of America® survey shows most holiday shoppers plan to take advantage of Black Friday Deals

The nation’s largest Mall shares insights on shopping habits this holiday season

Hearing from our guests helps us create a magical, nostalgic, and seamless experience. We’re thrilled to see so much excitement for Black Friday at Mall of America.” — Jill Renslow, Chief Business Development & Marketing Officer

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s the most magical time of year, and Mall of America® has uncovered what’s on shoppers’ minds this holiday season.A recent survey conducted by Mall of America with nearly one thousand respondents reveals that 86% plan to shop this Black Friday, proving this tradition remains a holiday favorite.Here’s what we learned:● Who’s Shopping and When?o 42% are Early Birds, ready to hit the Mall as soon as doors open for exclusive deals and promotions.o 26% prefer to arrive later to avoid the morning rush but still score the savings.o 16% identify as Black Friday Weekend Shoppers, spreading out their shopping spree.o 10% are Avoiders, skipping the crowds altogether.o Just 7% shop primarily for the entertainment experience.● What Are Shoppers Spending?o The National Retail Federation forecasts holiday spending to hit $979.5–$989 billion this year — a 2.5–3.5% increase over last year.o 51% of surveyed guests plan to spend about the same as last year, while 21% expect to spend more.● How are Shoppers Spending?o 42% are focusing on shopping in-person.o 49% are doing a mix of and shopping in-person and ordering online.o Only 9% are just shopping online.o Of those shopping in-person on Black Friday, 43% will spend 2-4 hours shopping, while 33% will shop ‘til they drop all day.● Who’s on the Gift List?o 57% are shopping for their kids.o 17% are focused on gifts for their spouse or partner.o 13% plan to treat themselves.● What’s Hot This Year?o The most popular gift categories are:1. Clothing2. Tech3. Toys4. Jewelryo Gift cards and beauty products ranked lower on the list.Beyond Shopping: Why Guests Love MOA During the HolidaysMall of America is more than a shopping destination — it's a holiday experience.● 53% of survey respondents enjoy the festive decorations.● 24% come for the events and attractions, from live entertainment to family activities.“Black Friday is the biggest day of the year for us at Mall of America,” said Jill Renslow, Chief Business Development and Marketing Officer at Mall of America. “Hearing from our guests helps us create a magical, nostalgic, and seamless experience from the moment they walk through our doors. We’re thrilled to see so much excitement for Black Friday at Mall of America.”Plan Your Holiday VisitNo matter how you plan to shop or celebrate, Mall of America offers something for everyone. With incredible deals, breathtaking décor, and unforgettable attractions, it’s your go-to destination for the holidays.For more information, visit mallofamerica.com/holiday ABOUT MALL OF AMERICAAt 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America with up to 520 world-class retail stores and restaurants; Nickelodeon Universe, a 7-acre indoor theme park; SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium; FlyOver America; Crayola Experience; and more. The Mall opened in 1992 and is located in Bloomington, Minn., minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and adjacent to MSP International Airport. Follow Mall of America on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. Listen to So Much More – a Mall of America podcast, on all major platforms or watch on YouTube. Download the Mall of America app from the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.