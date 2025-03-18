Newport Beach Facial Plastic Surgeon Discusses Procedures to Balance Facial Features: Rhinoplasty or Chin Implants?

Dr. Ali Sepehr, a board-certified and fellowship-trained facial plastic surgeon, outlines how rhinoplasty and/or chin implants can promote facial harmony.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the myriad of facial plastic surgery procedures and non-surgical treatments available, there are more options than ever to correct defects, age gracefully, and achieve a more harmonious facial appearance. The ability to balance one’s features can be one of the most powerful objectives of facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, often providing results that appear subtle yet yield a significant improvement. Depending on the nature of a person’s aesthetic goals, greater facial harmony can be achieved through a number of modalities — two of the most popular methods including rhinoplasty and chin implant surgery. Dr. Ali Sepehr, a fellowship-trained and double board-certified Newport Beach facial plastic surgeon , delves into the potential benefits of rhinoplasty and chin implants respectively to help individuals identify the best treatment options to achieve their desired results.Rhinoplasty, or nose reshaping surgery, can play a notable role in promoting facial balance by refining the nose's size, shape, and proportions to create facial harmony. Since the nose is a central focal point of the face, even tiny adjustments can enhance overall symmetry and proportions. The procedure can improve breathing and/or modify the length, width, or projection of the nose to better align with a patient’s features.Alternatively, chin augmentation surgery through placement of a custom-selected chin implant can balance proportions between the upper and lower face while enhancing the relationship between the nose, chin, and forehead. The procedure can also advance a recessed or unbalanced chin profile while offsetting a dominant-looking nose that is otherwise completely proportional to rest of the facial features. Since it can be difficult for the patient to determine the most ideal procedure(s), Dr. Sepehr advises discussing one’s concerns with a facial plastic surgeon to determine the best approach to balance facial proportions.Among the most effective methods of enhancing facial harmony is through an integrative, stepwise treatment plan known as a RadiaLift. Designed to create more holistic and natural results by approaching your face in its entirety, a RadiaLift addresses facial aging across multiple dimensions in order to ensure an outcome that appears more complementary to a patient’s unique facial features. By treating the face in its totality, men and women have the opportunity to gain a more all-encompassing and robust improvement when compared to procedures that only treat one part of the face in isolation. Dr. Sepehr performs a global analysis of a patient’s facial concerns before recommending a treatment option tailored to their needs.About Ali Sepehr, MDDr. Ali Sepehr is a world-renowned and double board-certified facial plastic surgeon offering advanced surgical and non-surgical procedures for the Newport Beach and Orange County communities. In addition to his double board-certification, Dr. Sepehr completed a prestigious fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Toronto. At OC Facial Plastic Surgery, Dr. Sepehr specializes exclusively in high-quality plastic surgery of the face, head, and neck. A member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, Dr. Sepehr is also an academic author, lecturer, and educator who teaches medical students, residents, and fellows the latest techniques in facial plastic surgery. Dr. Sepehr is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Sepehr and his practice, please visit orangecountyfacialplasticsurgery.com and facebook.com/ocfacialplastics.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.orangecountyfacialplasticsurgery.com/procedures/newport-beach-facial-plastic-surgeon-discusses-procedures-to-balance-facial-features-rhinoplasty-or-chin-implants/ ###OC Facial Plastic Surgery - Ali Sepehr, MD360 San Miguel Drive, Suite 409Newport Beach, CA 92660Rosemont Media

