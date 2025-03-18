The Payments Power 50 Revealed

Honouring the 50 most influential companies and industry leaders shaping the future of payments

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Power 50 is proud to unveil the first ever Payments Power 50 list, recognising the 40 most innovative companies and 10 industry experts driving transformation in the global payments industry.Founded in 2018, The Power 50 shines a spotlight on those who are transforming financial services for the better and delivers ongoing support and development for participants. The growth of the payments space, which in 2024 continued to account for the largest share of funding among the fintech subsectors, prompted the launch of the Payments Power 50 to complement The Fintech 50.This highly anticipated list spotlights the individuals and organisations that are setting new benchmarks for innovation and leadership in the industry.Recognising excellence in payments innovationThe Payments Power 50 celebrates a dynamic mix of established players and rising disruptors, each demonstrating bold leadership, technological advancement, and industry-wide influence. Joining them are 10 standout industry experts, whose contributions have shaped the evolution of payments.“The Payments Power 50 is designed to challenge the status quo, provoke discussion, and highlight those who are truly shaping the future of payments,” said Jason Williams, CEO of The Power 50. “I am extremely proud of the support we have had from the industry and the sheer volume of entries we received. This first year’s list reflects the impressive talent and ambition that continues to drive the industry forward.”“Being part of the first Payments Power 50 is a recognition of our commitment to continuously innovate. We believe fintech is a force for good and are proud to be recognised amongst the leaders who drive the growth of the digital economy,” Iana Dimitrova, CEO at OpenPayd said.The Payments Power 50 will be featured on www.thepower50.com , with honourees benefiting from exclusive content opportunities, networking events, and year-round industry engagement.The Payments Power 50 Annual is now available here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.