H2Ocean Executives Highlight the Healing Power of Red Sea Salt on Bloom TV

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean continues to gain national attention for its innovative approach to health and wellness. Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer, and Eddie Kolos, Inventor and CEO of H2Ocean, were recently featured on Bloom TV , the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, to discuss the powerful properties of Red Sea salt and its benefits for the immune system, skin health, and managing oral side effects of cancer treatment.Hosted by Gayle Guyardo, Bloom TV reaches millions of viewers nationwide, airing weekdays at 2 p.m. on NBC affiliate WFLA News Channel 8 in the Tampa Bay market and across 79 national markets through 154 different broadcast outlets. The show’s extensive reach allows for important discussions on natural health solutions, including how Red Sea salt can support those undergoing chemotherapy.Chemotherapy is life-saving, but it can also bring a host of painful side effects, particularly affecting the mouth and overall skin health. During the segment, Dr. Saini explained how chemotherapy often leads to severe oral health issues such as xerostomia (dry mouth), mouth sores, and taste alterations. “Cancer treatments can weaken the body’s natural defense mechanisms, especially in the mouth, leading to discomfort and increased risk of infection,” he noted. “Red Sea salt is unique due to its rich mineral content, including magnesium, calcium, and potassium, which help restore hydration, reduce inflammation, and promote natural healing.”Eddie Kolos, the visionary behind H2Ocean, emphasized the company’s commitment to formulating high-quality sea salt based products that harness the therapeutic power of the ocean. “From the very beginning, H2Ocean has been dedicated to creating the purest, most effective products to help people heal naturally,” said Kolos. “Our Red Sea salt based formulas provide a safe, natural way to support skin recovery, oral health, and overall well-being.”Why Red Sea Salt?Red Sea salt is distinct from regular table salt because it contains over 82 essential minerals, including magnesium, calcium, Zinc, and potassium, which play crucial roles in restoring hydration to dry, irritated tissues, reducing inflammation and discomfort, and supporting the natural healing process of mouth sores and skin wounds. “Regular table salt is highly processed and stripped of its natural minerals, making it far less effective for therapeutic use,” Dr. Saini explained. “In contrast, Red Sea salt is packed with nutrients that actively contribute to healing, which is why we incorporate it into our H2Ocean product formulations.”In addition to its benefits for cancer patients, Red Sea salt has been recognized for its ability to boost skin hydration, promote wound healing, and support immune health. H2Ocean’s products leverage this natural ingredient to offer effective solutions for those seeking relief from a variety of conditions.H2Ocean is grateful to Bloom TV for highlighting this important topic and for helping to educate a broad audience about the potential of Red Sea salt in improving health and wellness. For those who missed the interview, Bloom TV can be streamed via the CW Network and DBTV Network, accessible in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV and Amazon Fire.

