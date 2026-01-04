H2Ocean Marks a Defining Year of Innovation, Scientific Leadership, and Global Growth in 2025

H2Ocean- First in First Aid H2Ocean Product Range: The World's Leading Name in Sea Salt based Natural Products. Dr. Rajiv Saini (left), Chief Scientific Officer, H2Ocean, with Dr. Mark Chambers and Dr. Richard Cardoso, Faculty in the Department of Head and Neck Surgery at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Eddie Kolos (right), Founder & CEO, H2O Bloom TV Host Gayle Guyardo (L) interviews Dr. Rajiv Saini (M) and Eddie Kolos (R) about the healing benefits of Red Sea Salt Left to Right: Dr. William Wilson, President, American Academy of Maxillofacial Prosthetics; Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer, H2Ocean; Eddie Kolos, Chief Executive Officer, H2Ocean; Dr. Suresh Nayar, Program Chair, AAMP; and Dr. Richard Cardoso,

2025 marked a year of innovation, scientific collaboration, national recognition, education, and infrastructure growth for H2Ocean’s sea salt based products.

2025 was a defining year for H2Ocean. From national recognition and scientific collaboration to manufacturing expansion, each milestone reflects our commitment to natural, sea salt based healing.” — Eddik Kolos, Inventor and CEO, H2Ocean

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean , the original patented sea salt based healthcare brand , today announced a landmark year of achievement in 2025, marked by major product innovation, scientific collaboration, global brand recognition, expanded educational outreach, national media visibility, and strategic infrastructure investment. The company’s accomplishments throughout the year reinforce its leadership across oral care, tattoo and piercing aftercare, and evidence based natural healing solutions.Throughout 2025, H2Ocean expanded its product portfolio with new launches and enhanced formulations, further advancing its mission to deliver safe, effective, and naturally derived healing products. A key digital milestone was the successful launch of H2Ocean on TikTok Shop, where educational and lifestyle-driven content generated strong consumer engagement and viral traction, introducing the brand to a broader and younger global audience.Scientific advancement remained central to H2Ocean’s growth strategy. In 2025, the company deepened its commitment to research through cancer focused scientific collaboration with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV). This work highlights the potential role of sea salt based oral care solutions in supporting oral health among cancer patients and survivors, aligning with H2Ocean’s long standing focus on clinically relevant, patient centered innovation.H2Ocean also strengthened its presence across major professional and lifestyle platforms. H2Ocean expanded its footprint in scientific and dental communities through participation in prominent conferences such as the ASPO Annual Conference, MD Anderson Oral Cancer Conference, SSOMS Southeast Oral Surgery Conference, Head & Neck Cancer Conference, and the 2025 AAMP Conference in New Orleans. Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer of H2Ocean, said, “H2Ocean’s progress in 2025 underscores the importance of aligning science with real world impact. Through research collaborations, professional education, and clinical dialogue, we continue to explore how sea salt based formulations can support healing and quality of life, particularly for patients and survivors navigating complex care journeys.” In parallel, the brand participated in leading tattoo industry events, including the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Convention, Motor City Tattoo Expo, and the Gods of Ink Tattoo Convention, supporting sponsored artists and showcasing advanced aftercare solutions trusted by professionals worldwide.Consumer trust and industry recognition reached new heights in 2025. H2Ocean Healing Rinse Sea Salt Mouthwash was recognized by Yahoo Health as the #1 All Natural Mouthwash, affirming its leadership position in natural oral care. The brand also continued to earn Amazon’s Choice designation, with its mouthwash and piercing aftercare products ranking among the most reviewed in their categories, reflecting sustained consumer confidence and satisfaction.National media visibility further amplified H2Ocean’s impact in 2025. Company executives were featured across multiple major media platforms for their work supporting cancer survivorship through natural, sea salt-based healthcare solutions. Fox News interviewed Dr. Rajiv Saini, highlighting the clinical relevance of sea salt based oral care in cancer related supportive care. Bloom TV featured both Dr. Saini and Eddie Kolos, Chief Executive Officer of H2Ocean, in discussions focused on natural healing, product science, and patient-centric innovation. In addition, Mr. Kolos appeared multiple times on national radio programs, further reinforcing H2Ocean’s leadership voice in health, wellness, and product innovation. H2Ocean’s brand presence also extended into mainstream science and popular culture through a feature on Discovery Channel's Shark Week, underscoring the company’s longstanding association with ocean science and marine-derived innovation.“H2Ocean’s progress in 2025 reflects our unwavering commitment to science, education, and meaningful impact,” said Eddie Kolos, Chief Executive Officer of H2Ocean. “From national media recognition and scientific collaboration to infrastructure investment and professional education, this year represents a powerful step forward in our mission to deliver natural, evidence-based healing solutions worldwide.” Beyond commercial success, H2Ocean amplified its commitment to community impact and healthcare support. Throughout the year, the company expanded its Healing Rinse donation initiatives, providing oral care support to cancer survivors, treatment centers, and hospitals nationwide. These efforts reflect H2Ocean’s mission to extend healing beyond retail shelves and into communities where supportive care is most needed.Education remained a cornerstone of H2Ocean’s professional engagement. Through Dental CE Academy, the company delivered evidence-based continuing education programs that reached thousands of dental professionals globally in 2025. These programs focused on oral healing, infection prevention, and the clinical application of sea salt based products, reinforcing H2Ocean’s role as a trusted educational partner within professional healthcare settings. To support accelerating demand and long-term growth, H2Ocean initiated construction of a new state of the art manufacturing facility adjacent to its corporate headquarters in Stuart, Florida. The new facility is designed to enhance production capacity, strengthen quality and compliance systems, and support future innovation, reinforcing the company’s commitment to domestic manufacturing excellence. Scott Stier, Executive Vice President, H2Ocean, mentioned that, “Our focus in 2025 was on strengthening the foundation of the company, operations, quality systems, and infrastructure, to support long-term growth. The new manufacturing facility and continued investment in compliance and efficiency position H2Ocean to meet increasing demand while maintaining the highest standards.”Founded in 2001, H2Ocean is the original patented sea salt based healthcare brand, recognized globally for its mineral rich Red Sea salt based products to support healing across oral care, tattoo aftercare, piercing aftercare, skin care, and nasal care. Trusted by healthcare professionals, artists, and consumers alike, H2Ocean continues to set industry standards through science driven innovation, quality manufacturing, and a commitment to wellness.Suggested Readings and References:

