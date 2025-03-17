Karnataka Tourism to Showcase Its Rich Heritage and Natural Wonders at MITT Moscow 2025

The Iconic Hampi Stone Chariot Hoysaleshvara Temple, Halebid, Karnataka Majestic Splendor of Mysore Palace – A Glorious Testament to Royal Heritage Ancient Rock-Cut Splendor – The Magnificent Badami Caves Indian Tiger From Kabini National Reserve - Karnataka

Karnataka Tourism to Highlight UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Scenic Landscapes, and Unique Travel Experiences at Russia’s Premier Travel Exhibition

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism is proud to announce its participation in MITT Moscow 2025, one of Russia’s largest international travel and tourism exhibitions. The event, set to take place at the Crocus Expo in Moscow from March 18–20, 2025, will provide a platform for Karnataka to showcase its diverse cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and unique travel experiences to a global audience.The Karnataka Tourism delegation will be led by Ms. Salma K Fahim, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, accompanied by other officials and key stakeholders. The participation aims to strengthen Karnataka’s presence in the Russian and international tourism markets, fostering collaborations with industry leaders and stakeholders.Karnataka is a land of spectacular contrasts, offering an extraordinary blend of historical grandeur, spiritual sanctuaries, scenic landscapes, and adventure tourism. The state boasts UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Hampi, Pattadakal, and the Hoysala temples at Belur and Halebidu, which stand as architectural marvels of ancient India.The Western Ghats, a UNESCO-listed biosphere, traverse Karnataka, providing lush greenery and scenic hill stations like Coorg and Chikmagalur—renowned for their coffee plantations. The vibrant city of Bengaluru, known as India’s Silicon Valley, offers a dynamic mix of modern attractions and cultural heritage. Karnataka’s pristine coastline, featuring Murudeshwara, Gokarna, Malpe, and Karwar, is home to serene beaches and revered pilgrimage sites.Additionally, Karnataka is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts, with 25 wildlife sanctuaries and five national parks, including Bandipur National Park, Bannerghatta National Park, and Nagarhole National Park, offering incredible eco-tourism and wildlife safari experiences.Visitors to the Karnataka Tourism Pavilion will have the opportunity to engage with representatives, explore curated itineraries, travel packages, and investment opportunities in the state’s thriving tourism sector. Karnataka’s participation underscores its commitment to fostering international tourism ties and expanding its reach in the Russian and European markets.Speaking about Karnataka’s participation, Ms. Salma K Fahim, IAS, stated:"We are thrilled to represent Karnataka at MITT Moscow 2025, a platform that connects us with the global travel community. Karnataka is a land of incredible diversity, offering something for every traveler – from history buffs and nature lovers to adventure seekers and spiritual pilgrims. Our participation aims to position Karnataka as a premier destination for Russian and international tourists, fostering cultural exchange and boosting tourism growth."MITT Moscow is one of the most prestigious travel exhibitions, drawing thousands of exhibitors and visitors from across the world. It serves as a hub for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring new opportunities in the global travel industry.Adding to its cultural richness, Karnataka hosts vibrant festivals such as Mysuru Dasara, a grand spectacle of tradition and heritage, and Hampi Utsav, which revives the glorious Vijayanagara Empire through music, dance, and art.With its seamless blend of tradition and modernity, Karnataka continues to captivate global travelers seeking authentic and immersive experiences. The state remains dedicated to sustainable and inclusive tourism, ensuring visitors leave with unforgettable memories while preserving its rich heritage for future generations.

