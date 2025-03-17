Popular music is opening doors to music education

Sometimes, all it takes is a little Kelly Clarkson and Nirvana to kick things up a notch. At Council Bluffs Community School District, music teacher Dan Black has brought popular radio hits from the 90s to today to his classes at Kirn Middle School – and as a result, has watched student interest and enrollment soar.

Black, a 17-year veteran educator, has typically taught classes on orchestra, focused on traditional classical music pieces and techniques. And although orchestra remains an excellent outlet for many students interested in music, Black saw an opportunity for growth in areas focused solely on popular music instruction through guitar and modern band.

“We have about 900 students at Kirn, and some kids just aren’t attracted to orchestra, band or choir,” he said. “By adding guitar and modern band classes, we are creating more points of entry to get kids in the classroom and engaged in the arts. These classes are adaptable to student needs and interests and create an open door for students in all grade levels.”

Black has incorporated guitar classes and popular songs into the music program for the past five years, and from its success approached the school’s administration about adding modern band as well.

“The intention of these classes is to offer another option, to get kids excited about music,” Black said. “I received a lot of great support from our administration to continue the expansion of our classes on popular music and make an impact.”

Modern band classes run each semester with about 15-20 students in each section. Together, students learn how to play all of the incorporated instruments, such as electric and acoustic guitar, bass, keyboards, drums, vocals and technology. Halfway through the semester, class members choose their specialty, gather song ideas and even select a band name.

“It’s really incredible to see kids who are brand new to music become highly engaged musicians working collaboratively to play songs,” Black said. “Students learn the practical skills they can use to play the music they want to play, develop the habits and mindsets needed to achieve their goals and gain understandings that foster deeper, lasting connections to music and the arts ”

In both modern band and guitar classes at Kirn, students have been able to play songs by artists like The Weeknd and Taylor Swift, and they have covered songs from many genres, like classic rock, 90s alternative and country.

Modern band and the inclusion of popular music in music education programs are a part of a growing movement across the nation to engage more students.

“We have seen how attractive modern band music is for students,” said Kris VerSteegt, fine arts education program consultant for the Iowa Department of Education. “With popular music, students are playing and learning about the music of their own lives.”

Modern band instruction exemplifies the artistic processes and aligns with the National Arts Standards and Iowa Fine Arts Standards. It can help students explore the creation of original music as well as performing, responding and connecting to personal relevance and socio-cultural context through music.

“It is wonderful to see how modern band empowers student voices and interests while making music education dynamic,” VerSteegt said. “Programs like this can transform music education.”

For Council Bluffs and Kirn Middle School, Black’s successful implementation of guitar and modern band classes have definitely made a difference with students. Student enrollment has more than doubled, and as a result, an additional teacher was hired.

“The response has been tremendous,“ Black said. “Since our first year offering guitar, we’ve added more sections and more popular music offerings to keep up with the demand. To support the continued growth in orchestra and support the expansion of our popular music classes, we also have an additional teacher for orchestra and guitar at Kirn and Abraham Lincoln High School.”

The impact of the nontraditional classes has been widespread as five teachers now offer guitar classes for the district. Other band and choir teachers are branching out in scope, too, and have added ukelele classes for sixth graders. Additionally, the choir teacher has used students from guitar and modern band to assist with show choir teams.

Black, himself, has also seen personal kudos for his incorporation of guitar and modern band. He was a finalist for the 2024 Iowa Teacher of the Year for his innovative work with the Kirn music program.

“Kids can’t wait to be a part of his music program,” VerSteegt said. “It’s incredible to see the impact he has had post-pandemic. It shows incredible creativity and collaboration with his administration to develop the curriculum, ensure funding and show what is possible in K-12 music education.”

For Black, he is excited to continue growing the music program at Kirn, and he encourages any Iowa music teacher to look into incorporating popular music into their curriculum.

“Don’t hesitate to start,” he said. “The amount of good vibes our classes have created in the community is enough to keep going. Parents wish they could join our classes, and students want guitars for Christmas. I have kids who have been playing guitar for years but thought there wasn’t a place for them in our music program. With guitar and modern band, they feel welcome and that they belong in the music classroom, which is what it’s all about.”