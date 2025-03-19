TAT backs TAGTHAi - KBank to first launch Thailand's E-Wallet TAGTHAiEasyPay for tourists to scan QR to pay nationwide

TAGTHAi EasyPay 01 Experience the foreign tourist e-Wallet, featuring PAY&TOUR prepaid card & TAGTHAi Easy Pay for seamless payments nationwide. Experience the foreign tourist e-Wallet, featuring PAY&TOUR prepaid card & TAGTHAi Easy Pay for seamless payments nationwide. Experience the foreign tourist e-Wallet, featuring PAY&TOUR prepaid card & TAGTHAi Easy Pay for seamless payments nationwide TAGTHAI logo

TAT backs TAGTHAi - KBank to first launch Tourist E-Wallet (TAGTHAi EASY PAY) in Thailand for tourists to spend safely, scan Thai QR Payment to pay nationwide.

TAT backs TAGTHAi to first launch Tourist E-Wallet (TAGTHAi EASY PAY) in Thailand for allowing foreign tourists to spend safely to enhance the experience ‘Scan & Pay’ Like a Local, with ThaiQR Payment” — TAGTHAi - Official

BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAT backs TAGTHAi - KBank to first launch Tourist E-Wallet ( TAGTHAi EASY PAY ) service in Thailand for allowing foreign tourists to spend safely, scan Thai QR Payment to pay nationwide.Today (17 March 2025) at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Building, Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, along with Mr. Kalin Sarasin, Honorary Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand and Chairman of the Executive Committee of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co., Ltd. and Ms. Kattiya Indaravijaya, Chief Executive Officer of KASIKORNBANK (KBank), jointly held a press conference to officially launch TAGTHAi Easy Pay, a new e-wallet used in conjunction with KBank’s Prepaid PAY&TOUR card so as to enhance the experience of foreign tourists to travel in Thailand according to the concept of ‘Scan & Pay’ Like a Local, safe spending, easy scanning, convenient payment with Thai QR Payment for the first time in Thailand.Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said as follows. TAGTHAi Easy Pay is an e-wallet system developed to allow foreign tourists to spend in Thailand more conveniently used together with KBank's Prepaid PAY&TOUR card, enabling payments like Thais, reducing the hassle of currency exchange and reducing the burden of carrying large amounts of cash. This is another major step in enhancing the Thai tourism experience to match the behavior of travelers in the digital age.This convenient and secure payment system is part of the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025” campaign driven by TAT throughout the year. The objectives are to stimulate travel as well as promote international tourism and sports activities, which will help the Thai tourism industry grow strongly and accord with the targeted revenue of 3 trillion baht in 2025.Mr. Kalin Sarasin, Honorary Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand and Chairman of the Executive Committee of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co., Ltd., said as follows. In 2024, the TAGTHAi application was downloaded by more than 2 million Thai and foreign tourists, grew up to 105% with sales increase up to 183%, reflecting the trust gained and trend of using digital platforms for tourism, including search for information, purchase of products and services of foreign tourists visiting Thailand. Therefore, providing the e-wallet TAGTHAi Easy Pay service used together with KBank's Prepaid PAY&TOUR card will not only accommodate foreign tourists to spend more conveniently and safely, but also helps distribute income to entrepreneurs, merchants, vendors in the Thai tourism industry in major cities and attractive towns thoroughly. This is a key mechanism and step to help strengthen the Thai tourism industry and create benefits for the country's overall economy in the long run.TAGTHAi Easy Pay page 1 from 2Ms. Kattiya Indaravijaya, Chief Executive Officer of KBank, said as follows. The market of foreign tourists traveling to Thailand continues to grow. The KASIKORN Research Center predicts that in 2025, the number of tourists will increase by another 5.6% from the previous year. In response to this trend, KBank recognizes the importance of a Seamless Payment system that is highly secure and allows foreign tourists to spend more conveniently. Therefore, the Prepaid PAY&TOUR card has been developed, which can be connected to the e-wallet TAGTHAi Easy Pay for enabling tourists to scan and pay at every store across Thailand of supporting Thai QR Payment. The trial service began in 2024, which allowed tourists to apply for the service through KBank's foreign exchange booth at Suvarnabhumi Airport. In this year, KBank also plans to expand service points to over 100 branches nationwide to reach more tourists.Foreign tourists interested can download the TAGTHAi application today on iOS and Android to start a complete Thai travel experience. Special! Apply and top up Prepaid PAY&TOUR card for free with no fees at KBank foreign exchange booths and link such card with TAGTHAi EASY PAY to use Tourist e-Wallet immediately. Also receive a souvenir, a phone lanyard worth 500 baht from TAGTHAi (limited quantity) and additional benefits from many partners at www.tagthai.com/easy-pay or www.kasikornbank.com/k_payandtour . Inquire for more information at K-Contact Center at 0-2888-8888.

