TAGTHAi introduces new campaign series: Travel Thailand Easily - Make Local Thais Happy

TAGTHAI promo code Festive15 TAGTHAI logo TAGTHAI Tuktuk promo code Festive15

It is widely recognized that Thailand is well-known for its friendly and open people, and this exciting campaign series aims to emphasize ‘Thainess’

BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is widely recognized that Thailand is well-known for its friendly and open people, and this exciting campaign series aims to emphasize ‘Thainess’ - the charm of locals, as presented by the real staffs in travel service-related roles in Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Phuket. With 27 clips in total, the campaign is linked to the idea of presenting ‘warm greetings’ from local Thais straight to all tourists around the world even they have been not arrived in Thailand yet.“When tourists travel to Thailand, we believe there is no better way to make them feel good than a friendly smile and greeting from Thais. The campaign shoots real staff from our local partners in attractions, activities, transportation, cuisine, spa and wellness. Each representative proudly uses Tinglish—a blend of Thai and English accent that highlights the unique charm and authenticity of local Thais.” said Ms. Thiratida Kuvantharai, CEO of TAGTHAi or Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co., Ltd.“We focus on the reality and want to spark a viral trend that help spreading the message: Travel Thailand Easily, Make Local Thais Happy. That’s why we present Thais embrace speaking English with a Thai accent, admiring it rather than feeling shy and letting it become a communication barrier.”TAGTHAi is the all-in-one travel platform to explore Thailand designed to make tourists experiencing the country easier and more enjoyable. The mission is not only promoting remarkable landmarks and activities but also supporting local Thai entrepreneurs.“We aim to bring tourists connecting with locals and touch the real charm of Thailand for their unique experiences. So, tourists will also directly gain the happiness from local Thai merchants with convenient and worry-free” added Ms. Kuvantharai, CEO of TAGTHAi.TAGTHAi is a truly Thai application, by the collaborations of Thailand government, Thailand’s private sectors and local Thais entrepreneurs in the tourism industry. The featured products are TAGTHAi Pass which is operated by Thais and can be grouped into 2 types: City Pass and Experience Pass. Each of them includes everything essential for traveling such as landmarks, activities, transportation, massage and delicious authentic Thai cuisine — all included in ‘One Pass’ that you can buy in ‘One Price’,and travel it all.Good news! from today – January 2025, enjoy a 15%* discount on every TAGTHAi Pass using the promo code ‘ FESTIVE15 ’ at checkout, then go out and experience the real of Thailand.TAGTHAi application is available for your download on App Store and Play Store. The app provides many benefits for immediate use to explore Thailand. Explore more of TAGTHAi’s new series campaign ‘Travel Thailand Easily - Make Local Thais Happy’ The full-playlist is available via https://tagthai.me/3A27ttr . For more campaign details, please visit https://tagthai.me/travelthaieasy , or follow TAGTHAi at @TAGTHAi.Official through Facebook and Instagram accounts.

TAGTHAi Travel Thailand Easily - Make Local Thais Happy!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.